Digital Transformation Market is Anticipated to Reach $3,810.05 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital transformation market size is expected to reach USD 3,810.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.1% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The development is ascribed to the increasing need for the establishment of innovative solutions that are equipped to engage customers as well as employees to seamlessly integrate data, operations, IT, and business. Besides, the high acceptance and demand of the Internet of Things (IoT) and other evolving technologies are boosting the growth of the market.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The social media segment is expected to experience a considerable CAGR of 25% over the forecast period. In recent years the use of mobile technology has exponentially increased, due to which social media has transformed and it is now favoring the market growth.

After successfully implementing digital transformation solutions, companies will still need maintenance and support from their vendors. This is believed to raise the demand for professional services over the forecast period.

The hosted deployment segment accounted for a market share of over 45% in 2021 and it is expected to experience the boost attributable to benefits like accessibility, reduced cost, and enhanced security.

The growth of digital transformation is witnessed across the large enterprise segment which holds over 55% of the revenue share in 2021. It is anticipated to experience tremendous growth over the forecast period as large enterprises are concentrating on enhancing the productivity and effectiveness of employees by utilizing digital transformation solutions.

The healthcare segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 24% from 2022 to 2030. This is due to high customer expectations and the rising focus of medical services providers towards making the patient journey easy by streamlining operations and correctly understanding the need of patients.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a remarkable rate and reach USD 1,306.82 billion by 2030, such development is due to the developing interest in the utilization of the Internet of Things (IoT), predictive analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and other advanced technologies in the regional market.

Request a free sample copy or view report summary: "Digital Transformation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution (Analytics, Cloud Computing, Social Media, Mobility), By Service, By Deployment, By Enterprise, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Digital Transformation Market Growth & TrendsEmbracing digital transformation allows organizations to address disruptive changes in businesses such as a frequent shift in the marketplace or restructuring of the corporate framework, and others. With the help of digital transformation, organizations can better handle their customer base by leveraging digitalization and focusing on designing new products, services, or business models. These recently developed technologies are a careful blend of historical digital information about business operations and customer details. Additionally, digital transformation supports the smooth transformation of business activities, conventional processes, and existing business models and helps organizations prepare for upcoming challenges.Since the rise of digitization and globalization across the world, organizations are adapting to use technology-driven solutions to keep up with the rapid pace of business growth. Organizations are embracing cloud technology quickly as it empowers numerous start-ups and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to take on current Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) at reasonable costs without the need to continually update or remove their existing frameworks. In addition, factors such as streamlining the end-to-end customer experience process and improvement in functional adaptability are supporting the development of digital transformation alongside acknowledging the source of new revenue.Digital Transformation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital transformation market based on solution, service, deployment, enterprise size, end use, and region:

