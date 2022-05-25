Digital Transformation Market Size in the Retail Sector to Increase by USD 137.05 billion |Evolving Opportunities with Alibaba Cloud & Alphabet Inc.|Technavio

The competitive scenario provided in the Digital Transformation Market in the Retail Sector report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Digital Transformation Market In The Retail Sector Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Digital Transformation Market in the retail sector 2021-2025: Scope

The digital transformation market in the retail sector report covers the following areas:

Digital Transformation Market in the retail sector 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The need to enhance operational efficiency has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of skilled personnel might hamper the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. This digital transformation market in the retail sector analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Digital Transformation Market in the retail sector 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Technology

IoT



Cloud Computing



Big Data



AI



AR/VR

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Digital Transformation Market in the retail sector 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for digital transformation market in the retail sector in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South AmericaThe increasing the need to improve operational efficiency and the rise in the number of partnerships and investments by vendors will facilitate the digital transformation market in the retail sector growth in North America over the forecast period.



Digital Transformation Market in the retail sector 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the digital transformation market in the retail sector growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital transformation market in the retail sector size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital transformation market in the retail sector

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the digital transformation market in the retail sector, vendors

Digital Transformation Market In The Retail Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.97% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 137.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.53 Performing market contribution North America at 36% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Cloud, Alphabet Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 14: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 15: Comparison by Technology

5.3 IoT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 16: IoT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 17: IoT - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Cloud computing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Cloud computing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 19: Cloud computing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Big data - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Big data - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 21: Big data - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 AI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 22: AI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 23: AI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 AR/VR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: AR/VR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 25: AR/VR - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 27: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 28: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 29: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 30: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 31: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 33: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 40: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 45: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alibaba Cloud

Exhibit 48: Alibaba Cloud - Overview



Exhibit 49: Alibaba Cloud - Product and service



Exhibit 50: Alibaba Cloud - Key offerings

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 51: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 53: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Amazon Web Services Inc.

Exhibit 55: Amazon Web Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Amazon Web Services Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Amazon Web Services Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 58: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 61: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 63: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 64: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 66: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 68: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 71: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 73: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 76: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 78: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Salesforce.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 81: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 SAP SE

Exhibit 82: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 83: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 84: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 85: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.12 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Exhibit 87: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 92: Research Methodology



Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 94: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

