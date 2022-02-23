Digital Transformation Market Size Worth $1,759.4 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital transformation market size is estimated to reach USD 1,759.4 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 23.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning, across several industries/sectors, is encouraging businesses to implement connected, analytical, and data-rich solutions via digital transformation. These solutions are capable of encapsulating intelligence into business operations to facilitate improved and more effective customer engagements. Moreover, the growing usage of mobile devices, smartphones, and applications across business functions is increasingly promoting digitization.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The solution segment is expected to capture the largest share by 2028 due to the exponential rise in the use of mobile technology across several industries, and the subsequent shift in the way content is consumed via social media platforms.

The rising implementation of digital transformation solutions across industries and verticals is driving the demand for support and maintenance services. This is expected to boost the demand for professional services over the forecast period.

The hosted deployment segment is expected to gain momentum over the forecast period owing to advantages, such as lower cost, convenience, flexibility, and improved security.

Large enterprise is expected to be the largest enterprise size segment due to the increased focus of large-scale firms on improving productivity and efficiency of workforces by using digital transformation solutions.

In terms of end-use, the healthcare segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of more than 24% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing implementation of digital processes and technologies, such as telemedicine, blockchain, Electronic Health Records (EHRs), and AI-enabled medical devices, is allowing healthcare providers to improve patient care.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2028 due to the increasing penetration of advanced technologies.

Read 110-page market research report, "Digital Transformation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Solution, Service), By Deployment (Hosted, On-premise), By Enterprise Size (Large, SME), By End Use (BFSI, Healthcare), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.

Digital Transformation Market Growth & Trends

Digital transformation enables organizations to mitigate business risks and manage disruptions, such as corporate restructuring, marketplace fluctuations, unforeseen pandemics, and unpredictable geopolitical environments, more efficiently. It enables organizations to address a range of process optimization. Moreover, it enables businesses to target a larger customer base by designing new business models, products, and services leveraging digitization. Furthermore, it helps facilitate the transformation of business activities, traditional processes, and business models to benefit from upcoming changes and opportunities pertaining to futuristic technologies.

The rapid urbanization and digitization across the globe are enabling organizations to embrace digital transformation using technology-driven solutions. The growing usage of cloud technology by various Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) helps them adopt modern Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) at reasonable costs without constant upgradation or replacement of systems. This is estimated to drive the market during the forecast period. Moreover, benefits, such as improvements in operational flexibility and overall customer experience, are encouraging digital transformation initiatives across SMEs, driving the market.

Digital Transformation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital transformation market on the basis of type, deployment, enterprise size, end-use, and region:

Digital Transformation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Solution

Analytics



Cloud Computing



Mobility



Social Media



Others

Service

Professional Services



Implementation & Integration

Digital Transformation Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Hosted

On-premise

Digital Transformation Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise (SME)

Digital Transformation End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Digital Transformation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Digital Transformation Market

Accenture plc

Apple, Inc.

ADOBE, Inc.

CA Technologies (Broadcom, Inc.)

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.

Google, Inc.

