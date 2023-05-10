Digital transformation services market to grow by USD 737.27 billion between 2022 and 2027; Increasing demand for the cloud-based system identified as a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the digital transformation services market, 2023-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 737.27 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.55% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. Increasing demand for the cloud-based system is the key factor driving the market growth. The increased focus of end-users on adopting cloud-based solutions is anticipated to drive the growth of the global digital transformation services market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Transformation Services Market 2023-2027

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest

trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Digital Transformation Services Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

accenture.com- The company offers digital transformation services such as cloud, AI software solution.

amazon.com- The company offers digital transformation services through Amazon Web Services.

capgemini.com- The company offers digital transformation services such as cloud, CRM, data and artificial intelligence, enterprise management.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial- Buy the report!

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions

Digital Transformation Services Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Digital Transformation Services Market 2023-2027 Size

Digital Transformation Services Market 2023-2027 Trends

Digital Transformation Services Market 2023-2027 Industry Analysis

Increasing demand for cloud-based systems has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Implementation challenges might hamper the market growth.

Digital Transformation Services Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for cloud-based system

Growing need to enhance business efficiency

Increasing penetration of IoT

Market Trends

Rapid implementation of big data and analytics integration services

Increasing technology partnerships

Integration of AI into enterprise application software

Market Challenges

Implementation challenges

Concerns related to cyberattacks

The talent gap in the market

In addition to the forecast, the report also highlights the key opportunities by analyzing

drivers, trends, and challenges for the market. Download Sample reports

Digital Transformation Services Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Digital Transformation Services Market is segmented as below:

End-user

IT And Telecom:The market share growth by the IT and telecom segment will be significant during the forecast period.



Retail And Ecommerce



BFSI



Healthcare



Others

Type

Large Enterprise



Small



Medium Enterprise

Geography

North America: North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global digital transformation market during the forecast period.



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth

opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample

Report

Digital Transformation Services Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital transformation services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital transformation services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital transformation services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital transformation services market, vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 which enables you to download

3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Related Reports:

Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry- The digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.56% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 58.66 billion.

Digital Content Market- The digital content market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.78% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 694.88 billion.

Digital Transformation Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.55% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 737.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 20.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global digital transformation services market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global digital transformation services market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Retail and ecommerce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Retail and ecommerce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Retail and ecommerce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Retail and ecommerce - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Retail and ecommerce - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Large enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Large enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Small and medium enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Small and medium enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 120: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 121: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Accenture Plc - Key news



Exhibit 123: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 125: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Capgemini Service SAS

Exhibit 130: Capgemini Service SAS - Overview



Exhibit 131: Capgemini Service SAS - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Capgemini Service SAS - Key news



Exhibit 133: Capgemini Service SAS - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Capgemini Service SAS - Segment focus

12.6 CGI Inc.

Exhibit 135: CGI Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: CGI Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: CGI Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 138: CGI Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: CGI Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 140: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Exhibit 145: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 150: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 HCL Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 155: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Infosys Ltd.

Exhibit 159: Infosys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Infosys Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 164: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 165: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 167: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 169: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 172: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 174: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 177: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 SAP SE

Exhibit 179: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 180: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 181: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 182: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 183: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.16 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Exhibit 184: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 185: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 186: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 187: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 188: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Wipro Ltd.

Exhibit 189: Wipro Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 190: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 191: Wipro Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 192: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 193: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 194: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 195: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 196: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 197: Research methodology



Exhibit 198: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 199: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 200: List of abbreviations

Engineering and Research and Development Services

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio