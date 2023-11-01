Digital Transformation Spurs Demand: Marketing Consulting Firms Offer Custom Solutions for Improved Customer Experiences

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Marketing Consulting Market 2023-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global marketing consulting market is poised for substantial expansion, with a projected growth of USD 41.56 billion during the period 2022-2027.

This growth is expected to be driven by various factors, including the increasing demand for improved customer digital experiences, custom-made solutions offered by marketing consulting firms, and the rising popularity of subscription-based consulting models.

Market Segmentation

The marketing consulting market is segmented based on service, application, and geographical landscape:

By Service

  1. Marketing consulting services
  2. Sales consulting services
  3. Others

By Application

  1. Automotive
  2. Chemicals
  3. Machine industry
  4. Others

By Geographical Landscape

  1. North America
  2. Europe
  3. APAC
  4. Middle East and Africa
  5. South America

Key Drivers and Trends

One key driver of market growth is the increasing trend of mergers and acquisitions within the global marketing consulting market. These strategic moves are expected to stimulate innovation and foster collaboration among industry players. Additionally, the growing demand for employees with specialized skills and the evolving selection processes of consulting firms are likely to drive substantial demand in the market.

Key Players

The global marketing consulting market features a diverse array of key players, including:

  • Accenture Plc
  • Alvarez and Marsal Holdings LLC
  • Bain and Co. Inc.
  • BearingPoint Holding BV
  • Boston Consulting Group Inc.
  • Cedar Management Consulting International LLC
  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
  • Elixirr International plc
  • Ernst and Young Global Ltd.
  • INNOPAY B.V.
  • KPMG International Ltd.
  • L.E.K. Consulting LLC
  • McKinsey and Co.
  • Nextcontinent
  • OC and C Strategy Consultants
  • PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
  • RGA Media Group Inc.
  • The Nielsen Co. US LLC
  • The North Highland Co.
  • YCP Solidiance
  • ZS Associates Inc.

