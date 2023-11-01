Digital Transformation Spurs Demand: Marketing Consulting Firms Offer Custom Solutions for Improved Customer Experiences

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Marketing Consulting Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global marketing consulting market is poised for substantial expansion, with a projected growth of USD 41.56 billion during the period 2022-2027.

This growth is expected to be driven by various factors, including the increasing demand for improved customer digital experiences, custom-made solutions offered by marketing consulting firms, and the rising popularity of subscription-based consulting models.

Market Segmentation

The marketing consulting market is segmented based on service, application, and geographical landscape:

By Service

Marketing consulting services Sales consulting services Others

By Application

Automotive Chemicals Machine industry Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa South America

Key Drivers and Trends

One key driver of market growth is the increasing trend of mergers and acquisitions within the global marketing consulting market. These strategic moves are expected to stimulate innovation and foster collaboration among industry players. Additionally, the growing demand for employees with specialized skills and the evolving selection processes of consulting firms are likely to drive substantial demand in the market.

Key Players

The global marketing consulting market features a diverse array of key players, including:

Accenture Plc

Alvarez and Marsal Holdings LLC

Bain and Co. Inc.

BearingPoint Holding BV

Boston Consulting Group Inc.

Cedar Management Consulting International LLC

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Elixirr International plc

Ernst and Young Global Ltd.

INNOPAY B.V.

KPMG International Ltd.

L.E.K. Consulting LLC

McKinsey and Co.

Nextcontinent

OC and C Strategy Consultants

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

RGA Media Group Inc.

The Nielsen Co. US LLC

The North Highland Co.

YCP Solidiance

ZS Associates Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9pc2wp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets