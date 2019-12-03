Digital Transformation the Focus of ISG Talks at CIO Phoenix

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will lead roundtable discussions for senior technology leaders on strategies and technologies that enable digital transformation at the December 5 CIO Phoenix conference.

The event, at the Westin Phoenix Downtown, is a day-long, invitation-only conference for senior technology executives. Rajib Datta, partner and Southwest regional leader for ISG, will lead two roundtable discussions – at 11:55 a.m. and at 3:30 p.m. – on the programs and structures technology leaders can put in place to best leverage digital technology, improve business outcomes and measure business transformation progress.

"Digital transformation is about more than technology, it's about people leveraging the right capabilities to drive business outcomes," Datta said. "While digital initiatives can have a dramatic impact on the enterprise, that impact can be difficult to achieve without well-aligned delivery models, access to innovation, technology delivery capabilities and organizational change management strategies in place."

Datta noted today's CIO is called on to enable end-to-end capabilities in ways that deliver business value – a dramatic expansion of the role beyond the technology and delivery expertise of yesterday. "The strategy must go beyond the 'nuts and bolts' of hardware and software," he said. "CIOs are now an integral component in the process of integrating and orchestrating the business outcomes of digital transformation.

"Digital strategy development requires a holistic approach, as uncertainty and strategy differences across business units can keep even the best digital initiatives from getting off the ground," he said. "A holistic approach has the added benefit of driving IT and operations to better align their goals with those of the business. I look forward to talking to participants at CIO Phoenix about how they can reduce uncertainty around digital-enablement decisions and better assume accountability for business results."

ISG is a sponsor of the CIO Phoenix event. More information is available on the event website.

