Digital Trends Rolls Out GDPR-Compliant Advertising Options

In the wake of GDPR, Digital Trends offers its premier advertising partners GDPR compliant programmatic packages. This allows advertisers to continue to reach their desired audiences in the markets they need to reach them, in a way that respects the wishes of the core EU audience of Digital Trends and its subsidiary sites, Digital Trends Español and The Manual.

"Not only are we fully GDPR compliant, but we're proud to offer GDPR compliant traffic for purchase," says Andrew Beehler, Senior Manager of Programmatic & Yield Ops for Digital Trends. "We're able to do this as a result of our programmatic department's foresight ahead of GDPR, as well as our longstanding dedication to a consumer-first experience."

Digital Trends has structured packages delivering desktop display, mobile, and video inventory across verticals such as: mobile news & product reviews, gaming, automotive, cool-tech, movies & entertainment, home theater, men's fashion & lifestyle, food & drink, and Spanish language technology content.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to provide programmatic solutions to our key advertisers, to allow them to continue their programmatic buying programs in a GDPR-compliant way," Beehler continues.

For more information on Digital Trends' GDPR compliant programmatic opportunities contact Andrew Beehler at abeehler@digitaltrends.com

About Digital Trends

Digital Trends is a leading consumer technology publisher that aims to demystify technology and help people navigate an increasingly digital world. Digital Trends' easy-to-understand product reviews, entertaining news, and videos serve more than 30 million unique visitors each month. Digital Trends is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and has offices in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Chicago. For more information, visit www.digitaltrends.com and follow @DigitalTrends on Twitter and Facebook.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-trends-rolls-out-gdpr-compliant-advertising-options-300656113.html

SOURCE Digital Trends

Related Links

http://www.digitaltrends.com

