Digital Trends welcomes Chris Carlson as COO, hires two new directors in April

Chris Carlson brings 20 years of experience across finance, technology, and operations as the company's new COO. After graduating cum laude from Vanderbilt University, Carlson began his career in 1998 as a portfolio manager with UBS O'Connor, running the U.S. $1 billion European Risk Arbitrage and Special Situations Fund. In 2003, he moved to Deutsche Bank as vice president, where he co-managed the proprietary operations of the equity division in Europe. He parlayed his experience into his own alternative asset investment business, Caesium Capital, which he founded in 2006. In 2009, Carlson went on to co-found MusicQubed, a micropayment-based digital music service. As COO for MusicQubed, he was responsible for building a global team of more than 100 people and overseeing the development, delivery and rollout of MusicQubed's products for key partners such as MTV, Vodafone, and Telefonica.

"Ian, Dan, and the team at Digital Trends have done an incredible job in positioning the publication for success," says Carlson. "I'm excited to leverage my experience and skill set for the continued growth of the company."

Lynda Mann joins Digital Trends as the senior director of commerce. Formerly the business development director at Wirecutter, a New York Times company, Mann will oversee the growth of Digital Trends' e-commerce partnerships and affiliate marketing ventures.

The team also welcomes Ray Philip as the director of SEO. The former director of search and analytics at Complex Media, which was acquired by Verizon Hearst Media Partners in 2016, Philip brings experience with natural search optimization to oversee web traffic and analytics efforts.

Digital Trends, which has remained profitable despite a tumultuous media landscape, hired 44 new employees in 2017. These three additions make eight new hires so far in 2018. In addition to the new hires, Pete Jacobs was promoted to VP, Integrated and Content Marketing and Brad Read has been promoted to Director, Content Marketing.

About Digital Trends

Digital Trends is a leading consumer technology publisher that aims to demystify technology and help people navigate an increasingly digital world. Digital Trends' easy-to-understand product reviews, entertaining news, and videos serve more than 30 million unique visitors each month. Digital Trends reaches 90 million tech influencers through the Digital Trends Media Network, and its syndicate partners include Yahoo!, FOX News, and more than 200 broadcast news stations. Digital Trends is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and has offices in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Chicago. For more information, visit www.digitaltrends.com and follow @DigitalTrends on Twitter and Facebook.

Follow us: @digitaltrends on Twitter | Digital Trends on Facebook

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-trends-welcomes-chris-carlson-as-coo-hires-two-new-directors-in-april-300638528.html

SOURCE Digital Trends

Related Links

http://www.digitaltrends.com

