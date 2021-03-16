Digital Trucking Insurer Koffie and Samsara Announce Partnership to Revolutionize Fleet Safety and Insurance

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koffie Labs, an insurtech focused on reinventing trucking and transportation insurance, today announced a partnership with Samsara, a connected operations cloud company providing advanced telematics and compliance solutions for fleets. Koffie will offer Samsara's platform as the exclusive telematics system for its insured motor carriers.

Trucking insurance premiums have consistently increased over the past decade, with no signs of slowing. Unprofitable performance over that time has forced many insurers to exit the line in recent years. With few viable options remaining for fleets, Koffie will provide affordable, instant, and fully digital policies to motor carriers, utilizing Samsara's connected fleet technology to bring actionable data and insights into underwriting and loss control.

"From our AI dashcams to real-time coaching, Samsara is making a clear impact in the trucking industry and we are keen to work with forward-thinking insurers like Koffie," said Peter Atkin, Vice President of Global Partner Sales at Samsara. "Innovation in fleet insurance was unheard of a few years ago and it's exciting to watch Koffie rebuild it from the ground up."

Samsara's platform collects trillions of IoT data points to help users improve the safety, efficiency and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy. Samsara is Koffie's exclusive aftermarket telematics partner offering preventative AI and driver assistance solutions. Requiring Samsara's technology on every insured truck, Koffie lowers insurance costs by improving and more accurately underwriting risk.

"We're excited about this partnership because Samsara delivers a best-in-class telematics and driver coaching suite," stated Ian White, Koffie CEO. "By aligning incentives across all stakeholders, we can drive down insurance rates for our insureds while improving their efficiency and profitability and realize a future of zero accidents."

About Koffie Labs

Koffie Labs is a digital insurer purpose-built for the next generation of trucking and transportation. On a mission to eliminate preventable truck crashes, it is the first insurtech to integrate safety technology into underwriting, pricing and loss control. Using real time data and machine learning models, Koffie delivers instant and tailored policies to modern truckers that invest in safety, rewarding them with lower premiums than traditional insurers.

Diving headfirst into a class of insurance plagued by sustained losses, inadequate underwriting and burdensome expenses, Koffie aims to align incentives with fleets, brokers and the trucking industry to build a more profitable future and prepare for the coming wave of autonomous transport.

Founded in 2018 and located in Brooklyn, New York, Koffie holds deep expertise in trucking, insurance, data science and software development. The company is backed by Lerer Hippeau Ventures, Anthemis Group and other leading venture capital firms. Learn more at www.getkoffie.com

About Samsara

Samsara, the Connected Operations Cloud company, collects trillions of IoT data points to help more than 20,000 customers improve the safety, efficiency and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves a wide range of industries including construction, education, energy, field services, food and beverage, government, passenger transit, transportation and warehousing and utilities. Learn more at www.samsara.com.

