Digital Turbine and Qrious Insight Unveil 3 New "Game-Changing Shift" Reports At IAB NewFronts

Following the first report on QSR, the new additions to the series focus on CPG, Retail, and Streaming Video

AUSTIN, Texas, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine , in collaboration with Qrious Insight , today released the new reports in the "Game-Changing Shift" series - focusing on the retail, streaming video, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories. This latest installment, unveiled at the IAB NewFronts event in New York, further shows how leading brands can boost their incremental reach significantly by finding ways to deliver ads to a currently underserved audience segment.

Following last week's successful launch of the initial report focused on Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), the new reports continue to quantify the effectiveness of social and YouTube advertising campaigns for different categories. Using behavioral data passively collected by Qrious Insight from over twenty thousand consumers during 2023, the study tracks mobile use, web/app visits, and detailed info on advertising exposure within YouTube.

The report echoes the QSR findings that YouTube campaigns of leading brands are not reaching the significant segment of customers who spend more time playing mobile games than they do on YouTube. Additionally, the report found that YouTube ad campaigns from specific leading brands under-delivered to this "mobile gaming-first" segment, indicating that the problem is universal and not solved with larger budgets or resources.

The brands included are:

Retail: Amazon, Target, The Home Depot, Sephora, Macy's

Amazon, Target, The Home Depot, Sephora, Macy's CPG: Dove, Kraft, Clorox, Old Spice, Cheetos

Dove, Kraft, Clorox, Old Spice, Cheetos Streaming Video: Apple TV, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Max

Check out the full report series for all categories here .

A key revelation revealed at Digital Turbine's IAB Presentation entitled "Can Video Advertising Be Better? Game On!" explores the untapped potential of mobile gaming. Despite comprising a significant portion of the consumer market, mobile gamers remain underrepresented in advertising strategies. With 76% of consumers engaging with mobile games, equivalent to the viewership of YouTube, reallocating ad spending to mobile gaming platforms presents a compelling opportunity for brands to expand their reach by approximately 20%, capturing previously overlooked segments of their target audience.

Digital Turbine and Qrious Insight plan to continue to partner on research studies that empower brands to navigate the ever-changing digital landscape with precision and innovation.

