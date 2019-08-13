Digital Turbine and Razer Partner to Bring the Hottest App Titles to Mobile Gamers Worldwide

AUSTIN, Texas and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS), the #1 mobile platform connecting operators and OEMs with mobile advertisers and Razer™ (1337.HK), the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced a global partnership to bring new app titles to mobile gamers using Razer Cortex Mobile enabled smartphones. Digital Turbine's Mobile Delivery Platform powers tailored app recommendations that drive greater engagement, and the Razer Cortex Mobile platform delivers enhanced gaming and system performance. Together, the robust solution expands the boundaries of mobile gaming.

With nearly 2.4 billion active mobile gamers worldwide in 2019, this ad-friendly and diverse audience is a very desirable target market segment for not just gaming app developers but a broad segment of advertisers. High-end gamers, like those of Razer devices, are more affluent and brand loyal making them a highly sought-after audience for brands and apps of all kinds.

"We are excited to partner with Razer to power curated app recommendations to users of Razer Cortex Mobile enabled smartphones," said Matt Tubergen, EVP of Digital Turbine Media. "Razer is a leader in delivering high-end devices that are specially designed for this unique audience. This monetization-friendly mobile gaming segment continues to grow double digits around the world, strategically expanding the markets we serve to a more diverse global market footprint."

"Digital Turbine's platform provides an uninterrupted, and frictionless way for our end users to discover new apps. Mobile gamers are seeking the best way to manage and discover high performance mobile games and that's why Razer Cortex Mobile is focused on a curated gamer experience," said Quyen Quach, Senior Director, Mobile Software at Razer. "We have created a unique ecosystem geared towards demanding gamers. We are dedicated to providing our users the best experience on high-quality devices that offer the latest app titles, so our customers stay on the cutting edge. Through this partnership, we can expand app distribution capabilities to serve the breadth of needs of our customers."

What is Razer Cortex Mobile

Razer Cortex Mobile is a one-stop Android games client, designed to enhance the mobile gaming experience. The platform recommends new apps, organizes the games already installed on your phone, launching them quickly, and optimizing settings across game titles. Cortex Mobile also rewards gamers for playing games with loyalty points called Razer Silver, which can be exchanged for gamer gear and accessories.

For more information on Razer Cortex Mobile, please visit www.razer.com/cortex/mobile

About Razer

Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals, Blade gaming laptops and the acclaimed Razer Phone.

Razer's software platform, with over 60 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

In services, Razer Gold is one of the world's largest virtual credit services for gamers, and Razer Pay is the e-wallet designed for youth and millennials.

Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has 18 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine works at the convergence of media and mobile communications, connecting top mobile operators, OEMs and publishers with app developers and advertisers worldwide. Its comprehensive Mobile Delivery Platform powers frictionless user acquisition and engagement, operational efficiency and monetization opportunities. Digital Turbine's technology platform has been adopted by more than 35 mobile operators and OEMs worldwide and has delivered more than one billion app preloads for tens of thousands advertising campaigns. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Durham, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Tel Aviv.

For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

