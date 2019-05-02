Digital Turbine Partners with Leading Attribution and Analytics Companies

Digital Turbine's SingleTap solution streamlines the app install process by enabling app delivery from any mobile ad in just one tap. SingleTap is currently enabled on more than 150M Android devices globally, including nearly 50% of all Android smartphones in the U.S. SingleTap to date is delivering up to 200% lift in click-to-install conversion rates for advertisers and application providers.

"As the largest and most robust mobile measurement platform on the globe we are excited to integrate the AppsFlyer platform with Digital Turbine's SingleTap Installs solution," said Ben Roodman, Director of Partnerships at AppsFlyer. "We have already seen early success with a number of our application partners and are excited to expand SingleTap across many more apps."

"Improving the customer experience and more accurate attribution have always been the key values of Branch's platform," said Eric Stein, EVP and GM of Partnerships at Branch. "Our app partners can now receive even more value through frictionless app installs powered by Digital Turbine's SingleTap solution, driving their users from an ad directly to the right page of their app without going through the standard download process. Simply put, the power of SingleTap combined with the power of Branch is driving the world's best app experiences."

"We are extremely excited to work with AppsFlyer, Branch, Kochava, and Singular to deliver a better and simplified end-user experience. SingleTap delivers improved conversions for advertisers and creates new revenue streams for our Operator and OEM partners," said Bill Stone, CEO of Digital Turbine. "Our vision to expand Single-Tap capabilities for any application a consumer wants to download, on any Android device, anywhere on the planet, is being accelerated through these strategic partnerships."

For additional information on SingleTap Installs click here.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine works at the convergence of media and mobile communications, connecting top mobile operators, OEMs and publishers with app developers and advertisers worldwide. Its comprehensive Mobile Delivery Platform powers frictionless user acquisition and engagement, operational efficiency and monetization opportunities. Digital Turbine's technology platform has been adopted by more than 30 mobile operators and OEMs worldwide and has delivered more than one billion app preloads for tens of thousands advertising campaigns. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Durham, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Tel Aviv.

About AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer's technology is found on 98 percent of the world's smartphones, making it the global leader in mobile attribution and marketing analytics. Data-driven marketers trust AppsFlyer for independent measurement solutions and innovative tools to grow and protect their mobile business. AppsFlyer's platform processes billions of mobile actions every day, empowering app marketers and developers to maximize the return on their marketing investments. With Facebook, Google, Twitter, Pinterest, Snap Inc., Tencent and 4,000+ other integrated partners, and clients including HBO, Waze, Alibaba, Skyscanner, Activision and 12,000+ leading brands worldwide, AppsFlyer has 15 global offices to support marketers everywhere. To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com.

About Branch

Branch provides the leading cross-platform linking and attribution platform, offering solutions that unify user experience and measurement across devices and channels. Branch powers mobile links and cross-platform measurement to more than 3 billion monthly users across the globe, and is a trusted cross-platform marketing, engagement and measurement solution for over 50,000 apps — including Reddit, Buzzfeed, Twitch, Groupon, and many more.

