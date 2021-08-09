Digital Turbine Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2021. All operating results discussed below, except as otherwise specifically noted, refer only to the continuing operations of the Company, and all comparisons to prior periods have been adjusted to reflect only continuing operations. The Company completed the acquisitions of AdColony Holdings AS and Fyber N.V. on April 29 and May 25, 2021, respectively. Therefore, the actual reported results discussed below, except as otherwise specifically noted, reflect only the partial contributions of those acquired businesses beginning on the dates the acquisitions closed. Specific references made to "pro forma" results in this release provide investors with quarterly results and comparisons as if all acquired businesses were owned for the entirety of the first quarters of fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022. The Company believes that pro forma results, where applicable, can provide investors with more relevant year-over-year comparisons. The reconciliations between the pro forma and GAAP financial results for the relevant periods are provided in the tables following the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows below.

Recent Financial Highlights:

Fiscal first quarter of 2022 revenue totaled $212.6 million . On a pro forma basis, as if both Fyber and AdColony were owned for the full quarter, total consolidated pro forma revenue for the fiscal first quarter of 2022 was $292.0 million , representing a 104% increase year-over-year as compared to the comparable pro forma figure for the fiscal first quarter of 2021.

. On a pro forma basis, as if both Fyber and AdColony were owned for the full quarter, total consolidated pro forma revenue for the fiscal first quarter of 2022 was , representing a 104% increase year-over-year as compared to the comparable pro forma figure for the fiscal first quarter of 2021. GAAP net income for the fiscal first quarter of 2022 was $14.3 million , or $0.14 per share, as compared to GAAP net income of $9.9 million , or $0.11 per share for the fiscal first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP adjusted net income 1 for the fiscal first quarter of 2022 was $33.4 million , or $0.34 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $12.5 million , or $0.13 per share, in the fiscal first quarter of 2021.

, or per share, as compared to GAAP net income of , or per share for the fiscal first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP adjusted net income for the fiscal first quarter of 2022 was , or per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income of , or per share, in the fiscal first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the fiscal first quarter of 2022 was $39.8 million , as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $14.1 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2021.

"We are off to a fast start in fiscal 2022 with more than 100% year-over-year pro forma revenue growth and more than 150% year-over-year growth in both EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS," said Bill Stone, CEO. "Not only did we continue to showcase the inherent operating leverage of our platform model with our strong bottom-line performance, but even more importantly, we successfully completed the acquisition of full-stack, end-to-end platform capabilities that we believe strategically position the Company for continued prosperity well into the future. We are capitalizing on a unique opportunity to leverage our extensive on-device software presence and long-term partnerships with global carriers and OEMs to significantly expand our addressable app ecosystem market opportunity, and we are already witnessing a very positive initial reaction from advertisers all across the platform. We look forward to updating investors on the realized synergies for the Company and improved overall performance for app publishers and advertisers on the platform as fiscal 2022 progresses."

Mr. Stone concluded, "With respect to our financial performance during the June quarter, escalating global demand from app publishers and advertisers for a growing number of product offerings across the full range of the platform drove On-Device Media revenue growth and In-App Media revenue growth of 93% and 117%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Scale efficiencies and disciplined expense controls enabled us to translate this top-line growth into EBITDA growth of 183% and non-GAAP EPS growth of 151% on a year-over-year basis. Looking forward, we expect to continue to demonstrate additional profitable operating leverage, particularly as we expect to realize considerable acquisition synergies – revenue synergies as well as cost synergies – in the coming quarters and years."

Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $212.6 million. Total "On-Device Media" revenue, which represents revenue derived from the Company's Application Media and Content Media platform products, increased 93% year-over-year to $120.3 million. Total "In-App Media" revenue, which represents revenue derived from the AdColony and Fyber businesses beginning on the dates when the acquisitions closed during the quarter, was $92.3 million. AdColony contributed $44.9 million during the quarter, while Fyber contributed $49.6 million during the quarter. On a pro forma basis, as if both Fyber and AdColony were owned for the full quarter, total consolidated pro forma revenue for the fiscal first quarter of 2022 was $292.0 million, representing a 104% increase year-over-year as compared to the comparable pro forma figure for the fiscal first quarter of 2021.

GAAP net income from continuing operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $14.3 million, or $0.14 per share, as compared to GAAP net income from continuing operations of $9.9 million, or $0.11 per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $33.4 million, or $0.34 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $12.5 million, or $0.13 per share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $39.8 million as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $14.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The reconciliations between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial results for all referenced periods are provided in the tables immediately following the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows below.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of August 9, 2021, the Company currently expects the following for the second quarter of fiscal 2022:

Revenue of between $300 million and $306 million

and Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA 2 of between $44 million and $46 million

of between and Non-GAAP adjusted EPS1 of $0.38 , based on approximately 105 million diluted shares outstanding

It is not reasonably practicable to provide a business outlook for GAAP net income from continuing operations because the Company cannot reasonably estimate the changes in stock-based compensation expense, which is directly impacted by changes in the Company's stock price, any adjustment to the contingent earn-out provisions, which will continue to be adjusted to fair value through the end of the earn-out periods, or other items that are difficult to predict with precision.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine is the leading independent mobile growth platform and levels up the landscape for advertisers, publishers, carriers and OEMS. By integrating a full ad stack with proprietary technology built into devices by wireless operators and OEMs, Digital Turbine supercharges advertising and monetization. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Berlin, Singapore, Tel Aviv and other cities serving top agency, app developer and advertising markets. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its fiscal 2022 first quarter financial results and provide operational updates on the business. To participate, interested parties should dial 855-238-2713 in the United States or 412-542-4111 from international locations. A webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.digitalturbine.com/events.

For those who are not able to join the live call, a playback will be available through August 16, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, passcode 10159167.

The conference call will discuss forward guidance and other material information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, Digital Turbine uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP adjusted net income and earnings per share ("EPS") and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found in the tables below.

Non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance, prospects for the future and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures that exclude such items when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations enhance the comparability of results against prior periods and allow for greater transparency of financial results. The Company believes non-GAAP measures facilitate management's internal comparison of its financial performance to that of prior periods as well as trend analysis for budgeting and planning purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

1Non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS are defined as GAAP net income and EPS adjusted to exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, adjustments in the earn-out liability associated with the Mobile Posse acquisition, changes in the fair value of derivatives associated with warrants issued in connection with the September 2016 convertible notes offering and transaction expenses. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS should not be construed as an alternative to comparable GAAP net income figures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

2Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is calculated as GAAP net income excluding the following cash and non-cash expenses: net interest income/(expense), adjustments in the earn-out liability associated with the Mobile Posse acquisition, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles, the change in fair value of derivatives associated with warrants issued in connection with the September 2016 convertible notes offering, other expense, loss on extinguishment of debt and transaction expenses. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS are used by management as internal measures of profitability and performance. They have been included because the Company believes that the measures are used by certain investors to assess the Company's financial performance before non-cash charges and certain costs that the Company does not believe are reflective of its underlying business.

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three months ended June 30,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net revenues

$ 212,615



$ 59,012

Costs of revenues and operating expenses







License fees and revenue share

138,348



32,300

Other direct costs of revenues

2,533



560

Product development

15,547



4,408

Sales and marketing

13,736



4,318

General and administrative

23,296



6,804

Restructuring and impairment costs

10



—

Total costs of revenues and operating expenses

193,470



48,390

Income from operations

19,145



10,622

Interest and other income / (expense), net







Interest expense, net

(1,157)



(306)

Foreign exchange transaction loss

(270)



—

Other income / (expense), net

(35)



—

Total interest and other income / (expense), net

(1,462)



(306)

Income before income taxes

17,683



3,302

Income tax provision

3,430



376

Net income

14,253



2,926

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(31)



—

Net income attributable to Digital Turbine, Inc.

14,284



2,926

Other comprehensive loss







Foreign currency translation adjustment

(20,781)



(142)

Comprehensive income / (loss)

(6,528)



2,784

Less: comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

(794)



—

Comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to Digital Turbine, Inc.

$ (5,734)



$ 2,784

Net income per common share







Basic

$ 0.16



$ 0.11

Diluted

$ 0.14



$ 0.11

Weighted-average common shares outstanding







Basic

$ 91,585



$ 87,386

Diluted

$ 98,822



$ 93,108



Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)





June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021



(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Current assets







Cash

$ 83,129



$ 30,778

Restricted cash

883



340

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $7,588 and $5,488, respectively

219,099



61,985

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

20,675



4,282

Total current assets

323,786



97,385

Property and equipment, net

18,927



13,050

Right-of-use assets

19,565



3,495

Deferred tax assets, net

—



12,963

Intangible assets, net

488,360



53,300

Goodwill

572,607



80,176

Other non-current assets

799



—

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,424,044



$ 260,369











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 155,378



$ 34,953

Accrued license fees and revenue share

84,428



46,196

Accrued compensation

23,251



9,817

Short-term debt

20,415



14,557

Other current liabilities

21,659



5,626

Acquisition purchase price liabilities

313,413



—

Total current liabilities

618,544



111,149

Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs

233,830



—

Deferred tax liabilities, net

24,676



—

Other non-current liabilities

20,219



4,108

Total liabilities

897,269



115,257

Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock







Series A convertible preferred stock at $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized, 100,000 issued and outstanding (liquidation preference of $1,000)

100



100

Common stock







$0.0001 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 95,788,373 issued and 95,052,667 outstanding at June 30, 2021; 90,685,553 issued and 89,949,847 outstanding at March 31, 2021

10



10

Additional paid-in capital

736,943



373,310

Treasury stock (754,599 shares at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2020)

(71)



(71)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(20,922)



(903)

Accumulated deficit

(213,050)



(227,334)

Total stockholders' equity

503,010



145,112

Non-controlling interest

23,765



—

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,424,044



$ 260,369



Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)





Three months ended June 30,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 14,253



$ 9,940

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by / (used in) by

operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

8,653



1,552

Non-cash interest expense

127



18

Stock-based compensation

2,365



1,438

Stock-based compensation for services rendered

1,340



173

(Increase) / decrease in assets:







Accounts receivable, gross

(48,817)



(10,686)

Allowance for credit losses

26



378

Deferred tax assets

12,966



—

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(4,492)



456

Right-of-use asset

628



61

Other non-current assets

160



—

Increase / (decrease) in liabilities:







Accounts payable

35,396



(1,698)

Accrued license fees and revenue share

3,573



4,199

Accrued compensation

(46,956)



(1,018)

Other current liabilities

2,455



1,036

Deferred tax liabilities

(10,089)



—

Other non-current liabilities

(585)



163

Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities

(28,997)



6,012











Cash flows from investing activities







Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(126,604)



(7,232)

Capital expenditures

(4,364)



(2,011)

Net cash used in investing activities

(130,968)



(9,243)











Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from borrowings

237,041



—

Payment of debt issuance costs

(2,988)



—

Options and warrants exercised

695



437

Repayment of debt obligations

(19,680)



—

Net cash provided by financing activities

215,068



437











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(2,209)



(142)











Net change in cash

52,894



(2,936)











Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period

31,118



21,659











Cash and restricted cash, end of period

$ 84,012



$ 18,723



PRO FORMA REVENUE (in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three months ended June 30,







Pre-Ownership

Period

As-Reported

Period

Pro Forma 2021

Pro Forma 2020

% Change On Device Media

$ —



$ 120,383



$ 120,383



$ 62,298



93 % AdColony

18,304



44,937



63,241



43,285



46 % Fyber

63,824



49,641



113,465



38,049



198 % Elimination

(2,695)



(2,346)



(5,041)



(767)



557 % Consolidated

$ 79,433



$ 212,615



$ 292,048



$ 142,865



104 %

GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (in thousands) (Unaudited)













Three months ended June 30,



2021

2020 Continuing operations







Net revenues

$ 212,615



$ 59,012

Income from operations

19,145



10,622

Add-back items:







Product development

15,547



4,408

Sales and marketing

13,736



4,318

General and administrative

23,296



6,804

Depreciation of software included in other direct costs of revenue

700



431

Non-GAAP gross profit from continuing operations

$ 72,424



$ 26,583

Non-GAAP gross profit percentage from continuing operations

34 %

45 %



















GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME (in thousands) (Unaudited)













Three months ended June 30,



2021

2020 Continuing operations







Net income from continuing operations

14,253



9,940

Add-back items:







Stock and stock option compensation

3,705



1,611

Amortization of intangibles

7,101



670

Adjustment for estimated earn-out liability

—



—

Change in fair value of warrant liability

—



—

Tax adjustment (1)

—



—

Transaction expenses

8,345



300

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 33,404



$ 12,521

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share from continuing operations

$ 0.34



$ 0.13

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted

$ 98,822



$ 93,108



GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (Unaudited)













Three months ended June 30,



2021

2020 Continuing operations







Net income from continuing operations

14,253



9,940

Add-back items:







Stock and stock option compensation

3,705



1,611

Amortization of intangibles

7,101



670

Depreciation expense

1,552



882

Interest expense / (income), net

1,157



306

Other expense / (income), net

35



—

Foreign exchange transaction loss

270



—

Income tax provision

3,430



376

Transaction expenses

8,345



300

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$ 39,848



$ 14,085





















GAAP CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP FREE

CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (in thousands) (Unaudited)













Three months ended June 30,



2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations

$ (28,997)



$ 6,012

Capital expenditures

(4,364)



(2,011)

Payment of acquisition-related liabilities assumed

39,314



—

Transaction expenses

8,345



300

Non-GAAP free cash flow provided by continuing operations

$ 14,298



$ 4,301



