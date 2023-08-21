Digital Twin in the Global Healthcare Industry: A Comprehensive Review 2017-2022 and Outlook 2023-2028 by Component, Application, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Twin in the Global Healthcare Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The integration of digital twin technology into the global healthcare arena is poised to soar, projecting an estimated value of $2.03 billion by 2028, underpinned by a robust CAGR of 26.7% from 2023 to 2028.

Personalized medicine is slated to dominate the application segment due to its potential for improved patient outcomes, reduced side effects, and enhanced therapeutic efficacy.

The healthcare provider sector will continue to lead in end-use industries, empowering accurate disease diagnosis, timely medication, and data-driven decisions.

North America will remain at the forefront, supported by market leaders, advanced digital infrastructure, and governmental investments.

A Promising Horizon for Digital Twin in Healthcare

The trajectory of digital twin in the global healthcare market is rife with promise, offering opportunities across pharma & bio-pharma companies, research & academia, healthcare providers, and medical device companies. The key driving forces include the technology's creative and efficient operations, real-time data analytics for informed patient care decisions, and the surge in telemedicine and remote patient monitoring services.

Peeling Back the Layers: Digital Twin in Healthcare Segmentation

Delving into the nuances, the study unveils the trends and forecasts for digital twin in the global healthcare market segmented by component, application, end-use industry, and region:

Component Breakdown [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Software

Services

Application Spectrum [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Drug Discovery & Development

Personalized Medicine

Surgical Planning and Medical Education

Medical Device Design and Testing

Healthcare Workflow Optimization & Asset Management

Others

End-Use Industry Landscape [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

Pharma & Bio-Pharma Companies

Research & Academia

Healthcare Providers

Medical Device Companies

Others

Geographical Tapestry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Major Players Shaping the Landscape

In a competitive market, companies vie on the grounds of product quality. Industry majors concentrate on expanding their manufacturing facilities, pumping investments into R&D, enhancing infrastructure, and harnessing integration opportunities across the value chain. Notable players in this domain include:

Siemens Healthineers

DassaultSystemes

Microsoft

Koninklijke Philips

Faststream Technologies

Twin Health

IBM

A Glimpse into Market Features

Market Size Estimates: Valuation of digital twin in the healthcare market ($B)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Insights into market trends (2017-2022) and projections (2023-2028) across various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Detailed segmentation encompassing component, application, end-use industry, and region.

Regional Analysis: A comprehensive breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Examination of growth potential in different components, applications, end-use industries, and regions.

Strategic Analysis: Evaluation of M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape via Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Digital Twin in the Global Healthcare Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.2: Digital Twin in the Global Healthcare Market Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.3: Digital Twin in the Global Healthcare Market by Component

3.3.1: Software

3.3.2: Services

3.4: Digital Twin in the Global Healthcare Market by Application

3.4.1: Drug Discovery & Development

3.4.2: Personalized Medicine

3.4.3: Surgical Planning and Medical Education

3.4.4: Medical Device Design and Testing

3.4.5: Healthcare Workflow Optimization & Asset Management

3.4.6: Others

3.5: Digital Twin in the Global Healthcare Market by End-use Industry

3.5.1: Pharma & Bio-Pharma Companies

3.5.2: Research & Academia

3.5.3: Healthcare Providers

3.5.4: Medical Device Companies

3.5.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2017 to 2028

4.1: Digital Twin in the Global Healthcare Market by Region

4.2: Digital Twin in the North American Healthcare Market

4.3: Digital Twin in the European Healthcare Market

4.4: Digital Twin in the APAC Healthcare Market

4.5: Digital Twin in the RoW Healthcare Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends for Digital Twin in the Global Healthcare Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Digital Twin in the Global Healthcare Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures of Digital Twin in the Global Healthcare Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Siemens Healthineers

7.2: Dassault Systemes

7.3: Microsoft

7.4: Koninklijke Philips

7.5: Faststream Technologies

7.6: Twin Health

7.7: IBM

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4jc4pk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets