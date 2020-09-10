Digital Twin Market Revenue to Hit USD 35 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the digital twin market which estimates the market valuation for digital twin will cross US$ 35 billion by 2026. The increasing demand for optimizing processes, cost-efficient operations and minimizing the time to market is expected to contribute significantly to market growth.

Digital Twin Market size is set to surpass USD 35 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

The growing demand for effective management, control and simulation of enterprise assets to optimize the lifecycles is anticipated to support the digital twin market growth. The digital twins analyze and compare the historical performance data followed by the present scenario. In addition, it uses machine learning algorithms to forecast performance requirements. The digital twin technology is also used to optimize individual industrial component with potential performance capability.

Digital Twins are facilitated through diverse cloud platforms and leverages data from IoT. The use of cloud technology and mobile devices poses cybersecurity related risks and security concerns. This has affected the adoption of digital twin technology solution across multiple industrial enterprises. In addition, lack of in-house expertise and awareness related the cost benefits offered by the use of digital technology are other factors affecting the market growth.

The machines & equipment health monitoring application segment is expected to witness the growth rate of over 34% over the forecast timeline. The increased demand for real-time monitoring and equipment analysis through IoT sensors is supporting the segment growth. Major enterprises are adopting digital twin technology to collect and analyze the critical equipment data from connected devices including IIoT. The use of digital twin technology helps companies to improve asset performance and reduce asset downtime for optimum business outputs.

The adoption of digital twin technology solutions by automotive enterprises is anticipated to grow exponentially by 2026. The growing demand for enhanced design, optimized performance and efficiency of vehicles with the help of advanced technologies is expected to support the digital twin market growth. With a growing emphasis on autonomous vehicles and ADAD systems, automotive enterprises can use digital twin technology to create a virtualized model of the vehicle and analyze operational efficiency. This can also help automotive enterprises to deliver personalized features, services and analyze overall vehicle performance.

Europe is expected to hold above 26% share of the digital twin market by 2026 due to extensive adoption of IoT/IIoT and digitization across multiple industry verticals. In addition, due to the growing popularity of digital twin technology, the companies in the region are focusing on collaborative development of digital twin solutions. For instance, in May 2020, Atos SE and Siemens AG partnered to develop digital twin solutions for the pharmaceutical sector. The companies are testing Process Digital Twin solution powered by advanced technologies including AI, IoT, and advanced analytics that provide flexibility and improve efficiency in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The leading companies operating in the market are focusing on product innovations and portfolio expansion. This is expected to dive the demand from enterprises for advanced digital twin solutions to increase the process efficiencies. For instance, in May 2020, Microsoft Corporation launched the latest version of its Azure Digital Twin with additional features and capabilities. The new features included live execution environment, OPEN Modeling Language along with new query APIs that offer easy integration with Azure Services & IoT Hub. This helped the company to expand the digital twin technology-based product offering.

The growing popularity of simulation technologies and extensive digitization followed by IoT/IIoT devices are supporting the technology development in the market.



is expected to hold a major share of the digital twin market due to industry-wide digitization and rapid adoption of industry 4.0. Companies operating in the market are focusing on the collaborative development of digital twin solutions for diverse industry verticals.



The increasing focus on strategic partnerships to design and develop digital twins are also supporting the adoption of digital twin technology solutions.

Major players operating in the digital twin market are General Electric, Dassault Systems, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE and Siemens AG, etc.

