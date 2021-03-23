Digital Twin Market Size to Reach USD 24.81 Billion by 2025 | Technavio
Mar 23, 2021, 17:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital twin market size is expected to grow by USD 24.81 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 39% during the forecast period.
Industry 4.0 and industrial IoT is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high cost of deployment and complex architecture of digital twin will hamper the market growth.
Industry 4.0 initiatives are set to introduce innovative production methodologies using advanced technologies, such as cloud, IoT, analytics, digital twin, digital scanning, AI, and cybersecurity. Digital twin technology is at the center of the Industry 4.0 initiatives development that embraces automation, real-time data exchange, and smart manufacturing processes. Industries have been actively using digital twins for their asset and product lifecycle management. The technology allows companies to create a virtual replica of their products and processes and empowers them to take the necessary decisions in advance.
Global Digital Twin Market: End-user Landscape
The rapid adoption of Industry 4.0 across the world is a major growth enabler for digital twin solutions in the manufacturing sector. Digital twin solutions will play an important role in product design, manufacturing process, and repair and maintenance. These solutions are used to make digital replicas of products and manufacturing processes. However, the post COVID-19 impact has brought forth a slowdown in the manufacturing segment owing to the temporary closure of manufacturing facilities during the lockdown.
Global Digital Twin Market: Geographic Landscape
42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for digital twin solutions in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The increasing demand for digital twin in the automobile and aerospace industries will facilitate the digital twin market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Companies Covered
- General Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- PTC Inc.
- SAP SE
- Siemens AG
- Wipro Ltd.
Digital Twin Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in digital twin market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the digital twin market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the digital twin market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital twin market, vendors
