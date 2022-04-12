Digital Twin Market Size Worth $155,839.4 Million by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital twin market size is projected to reach USD 155,839.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 39.1% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Digital twin technologies were primarily developed and deployed in the manufacturing, aerospace, and automotive sectors for designing and simulating component and system twins. However, the rising need for virtualization and automation as well as the emergence of technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence(AI) has opened up new avenues for digital twin solution providers across industries, such as retail, real estate, banking and finance, and healthcare, thereby driving the market growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

In terms of end-use, the automotive sector is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing developments in electric and connected vehicles are the prime factors driving the adoption of digital twin technology in the automotive sector

In terms of solutions, the system segment held the highest revenue share in 2021 due to the high deployment of digital twins in the automotive, manufacturing, and aerospace sectors to enhance existing engine models & manufacturing lines

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the presence of well-established automotive and manufacturing industries and the rising proliferation of connected devices

is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the presence of well-established automotive and manufacturing industries and the rising proliferation of connected devices Key players in the market are adopting inorganic strategies to acquire a larger market share. For instance, in April 2021 , Hexagon AB acquired CADLM, a design software company based in Wissous, France

, Hexagon AB acquired CADLM, a design software company based in Wissous, The acquisition was aimed at leveraging CADLM's technology and expertise in AI to enhance Hexagon AB's Smart Manufacturing autonomous and digital twin capabilities

Furthermore, manufacturers would also be able to use digital twin for image recognition, predictive simulation, and fault prediction to address issues with downtime, quality, and flexibility throughout the manufacturing process

Read 110-page market research report, "Digital Twin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Manufacturing, Agriculture), By Solution (Component, Process, System), By Region (North America, APAC), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Digital Twin Market Growth & Trends

Digital twins enable enterprises to create virtual representations of their existing workflow patterns, which can be then observed and optimized to reduce operational costs. The retail and residential sectors are expected to witness increased adoption of digital twin technologies with the increasing focus on optimizing vendor-to-customer supply chains, sales forecast, and development of smart city projects. The emergence of such varied applications has increased the demand for tailor-made solutions across the end-use industries to address specific requirements, which is anticipated to fuel market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has expedited the adoption of digital twin technology across several industries owing to social distancing norms.

As offices are on the verge of reopening, several firms are expected to adopt the technology to facilitate employee safety by creating digital twins of workplaces and modifying furniture, workplaces, sitting arrangements, among other applications. In addition, the healthcare sector has witnessed a surge in the adoption of the digital twin technology to create virtual replicas of infected patients and use them for future research. For instance, in May 2021, Dell Technologies partnered with i2b2 tranSMART Foundation to create digital twins using de-identified patient data. The digital twin is then expected to help researchers perform innumerable treatment simulations for future treatments, which may help mitigate the spread of the disease.

Digital Twin Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital twin market on the basis of end-use, solution, and region:

Digital Twin End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Automotive & Transport

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Residential & Commercial

Retail & Consumer Goods

Aerospace

Telecommunication

Others

Digital Twin Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Component

Process

System

Digital Twin Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India



China



Japan



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players of Digital Twin Market

ABB

AVEVA Group plc

Dassault Systemes

General Electric

Hexagon AB

IBM Corp.

SAP

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Digital Transformation Market - The global digital transformation market size is expected to reach USD 3,810.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.1% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The development is ascribed to the increasing need for the establishment of innovative solutions that are equipped to engage customers as well as employees to seamlessly integrate data, operations, IT, and business.

The global digital transformation market size is expected to reach by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.1% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The development is ascribed to the increasing need for the establishment of innovative solutions that are equipped to engage customers as well as employees to seamlessly integrate data, operations, IT, and business. Digital Experience Platform Market - The global digital experience platform market size is estimated to reach USD 30.41 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted a critical expansion among organizations as they realized the need for digital transformation and supported new growth opportunities for the digital experience platform market.

- The global digital experience platform market size is estimated to reach by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted a critical expansion among organizations as they realized the need for digital transformation and supported new growth opportunities for the digital experience platform market. Artificial Intelligence Market - The global artificial intelligence market size is expected to reach USD 1,811.8 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 38.1% from 2022 to 2030. Artificial Intelligence (AI) denotes the concept and development of computing systems capable of performing tasks customarily requiring human assistance, such as decision-making, speech recognition, visual perception, and language translation.

Browse through Grand View Research's Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.