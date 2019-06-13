Digital Twin Market Size Worth $26.07 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 38.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital twin market size is expected to reach USD 26.07 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is estimated to register a strong CAGR of 38.2% over the forecast years. Digital twin is a dynamic digital replica of a product, process, system, or facility, which can be used for various purposes including creating a sustainable environment and ensuring a better digital experience for customers. Such digital replicas can imitate real-world situations and help in optimizing systems and processes, examining products, and monitoring the performance and condition of machines, among others.

Key suggestions from the report:

Growing adoption of the digital twin technology in various industries, such as automotive and transport and agriculture, is the major growth-driving factor for the global market

Digital twin incorporates Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data, Machine Learning (ML), and IoT, among others

This helps the end-use industries in accessing the technology more easily and implementing it cost-effectively, thereby supporting market growth

The manufacturing segment accounted for more than 20.0% of the global market share in 2017 and is expected to witness a strong CAGR over the forecast period

North America and Europe together accounted for more than 50% of the market share in 2017 on account of high adoption of industrial IoT and presence of developed infrastructure in these regions

Prominent companies in the digital twin market include ABB Group; Hexagon Geosystems AG; PTC, Inc.; Dassault Systèmes; AVEVA Group plc; SAP SE; Schneider Electric SE; and Siemens AG. Most of these companies are investing in R&D to maintain their position in the global market

Read 80 page research report with TOC on "Digital Twin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Automotive & Transport, Retail & Consumer Goods, Agriculture), By Region (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/digital-twin-market

The digital twin technology is gaining traction owing to its potential to bridge the gap between the physical world and virtual world. The global market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period in line with the growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and big data analytics. Other factors responsible for this growth include rising need for cost-efficient operations, optimizing the processes, and reducing the Time to Market (TTM). At the same time, the way digital twins are created would continue to evolve in line with the innovations in the field of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR), thereby boosting the growth of the market.

Healthcare and life sciences, aerospace and defense, automotive and transport, manufacturing, and energy and utilities are some of the key end-use industries for the digital twin technology. Incumbents of these industries are particularly adopting the technology to enhance efficiency, augment productivity, ensure cost-efficient operations, and streamline the processes. For instance, hospitals can create a digital twin of their systems as part of the efforts to gauge the impact of any prospective changes to their systems and ensure a safer environment. Similarly, a surgeon can create a digital twin of the heart and study it before performing a surgery. The technology is also helping companies in adopting lean manufacturing.

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital twin market on the basis of end use and region:

Digital Twin End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Manufacturing



Agriculture



Automotive & Transport



Energy & Utilities



Healthcare & Life Sciences



Residential & Commercial



Retail & Consumer Goods



Others

Digital Twin Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA

