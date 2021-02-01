Digital Twin Market To Register 38.2% CAGR By 2025 Owing To Shifting Trend Towards Adoption Of Digital & VR Technologies Among Several Organizations | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital twin market size is anticipated to value USD 26.07 billion by 2025. It is also projected to witness a CAGR of 38.2% over the forecasted years, 2018 to 2025. The shifting trend towards the adoption of digital and VR technologies prevailing among several organizations is expected to drive the market growth for digital twins in the upcoming years.

The segment of residential & commercial end-use dominated the global market in 2017 on account of its feature of capturing of time-based and 3D implications of buildings and other infrastructure properties. While the automotive & transport segment is projected to register the fastest growth with more than 40.0% CAGR from 2018 to 2025 owing to increasing demand for connected vehicles across the globe.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Digital Twin Market" Report 2025.

North America and Europe accounted for more than half of the overall share across the global digital twins market due to the increasing number of organizations adopting these technologies residing across these regions. While the Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth with more than 40.0% CAGR over the forecasted period, 2018 to 2025 owing to the surging number of initiatives being undertaken by governing authorities for adoption of IoT Technology across countries like China and India.

The market includes key players like Siemens AG; PTC, Inc.; ABB Group; Schneider Electric SE; Dassault Systèmes; and SAP SE. They are constantly engaged in product development, innovation, to leverage competitive advantage over others and to widen the geographical reach.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The automotive & transport segment is expected to register a CAGR of around 40.0% over the forecasted years, 2018 to 2025.

In 2017, the residential & commercial segment dominated the global market.

In 2017, North America and Europe accounted for more than half of the share across the global market.

and accounted for more than half of the share across the global market. The key players in this market are Siemens AG; PTC, Inc.; ABB Group; Schneider Electric SE; Dassault Systèmes; and SAP SE.

Browse 80 page research report with TOC on "Global Digital Twin Market" at:

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-digital-twin-market

Million Insights has segmented the global digital twin market on the basis of end use and region:

Digital Twin End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Manufacturing



Agriculture



Automotive & Transport



Energy & Utilities



Healthcare & Life Sciences



Residential & Commercial



Retail &Consumer Goods



Others

Digital Twin Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

Explore the Latest Press Releases by Million Insights:

Enterprise Application Market - The global Enterprise Application Market is anticipated to reach USD 259.51 billion by the end 2022, according to a new report released by Million Insights. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, 2015 to 2022. This growth is attributed to rising demand for customer-centric business models and growing need for data access from single point of control.

The global Enterprise Application Market is anticipated to reach by the end 2022, according to a new report released by Million Insights. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, 2015 to 2022. This growth is attributed to rising demand for customer-centric business models and growing need for data access from single point of control. Electric Vehicle Infotainment Market - The global electric vehicle infotainment market is anticipated to reach USD 225.0 billion by the end 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. Rising popularity of rear seat infotainment systems coupled with rising awareness for safe driving among the users are the factors anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

The global electric vehicle infotainment market is anticipated to reach by the end 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. Rising popularity of rear seat infotainment systems coupled with rising awareness for safe driving among the users are the factors anticipated to propel the growth of the market. Smart Diapers Market - The global smart diapers market size is projected to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2025, further growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2025 according to a report by Million Insights. The launch of the smart wearable is encouraging this industry manufacturer to focus on producing sensor-integrated diapers that will enable caregivers to take better care of babies and adults.

The global smart diapers market size is projected to reach by 2025, further growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2025 according to a report by Million Insights. The launch of the smart wearable is encouraging this industry manufacturer to focus on producing sensor-integrated diapers that will enable caregivers to take better care of babies and adults. Sports Supplement Market - The global sports supplement market size is projected to reach USD 43.3 billion , by 2025, according to the latest report published by Million Insights. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. Rising demand for dietary source and protein bars is expected to drive the market during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive marketplace that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights