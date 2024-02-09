Digital Twin Market, USD 32.78 billion from 2022-2027 - 17000+ Technavio Reports

The increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 and industrial IoT is the driver.

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital twin market size is estimated to grow by USD 32.78 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 39.92% during the forecast period. Technavio estimates a growth of 39.92% YOY during 2023. The Market is driven by the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 and industrial IoT, revolutionizing industrial processes through digitalization. Industry 4.0's focus on automation and real-time data exchange, enabled by technologies like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), enhances productivity, efficiency, and collaboration. Digital twin technology plays a pivotal role in Industry 4.0 initiatives, facilitating advanced manufacturing processes and lifecycle management, thus propelling growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Twin Market 2023-2027

North America held the largest share in 2022, and the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 43%.

Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 39.92% Growth 2023-2027 USD 32.78 billion Structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 39.3 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Technavio has segmented the market based on Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), End-user (Manufacturing, Energy and utilities, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, and Infrastructure and others), and Geography (North America(The US, Canada), Europe(UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe), APAC(China, India), Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), and South America(Chile, Brazil, Argentina)).

The on-premises segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. This preference stems from the perceived advantages in security, particularly in industries like aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing, where intellectual property and data security are paramount. On-premises solutions offer greater control and customization, aligning with industry objectives and reducing vendor dependency. The adoption of on-premises digital twin solutions is anticipated to rise further among large enterprises in the coming years.

North America will contribute 43% to the growth during the forecast period.

"The increasing traction in the healthcare sector is an emerging trend fueling the growth, however, challenges such as the high cost of deployment and complex architecture may hamper the growth." says a senior analyst of Technavio

Applications

The industry leverages virtual twins and IoT devices to create digital models synchronized with real-world data. With simulation technology and real-time analytics, businesses implement predictive maintenance and smart manufacturing solutions. This integration of machine learning algorithms aligns with the principles of Industry 4.0, driving advancements in digital modeling and enhancing operational efficiency across various industries.

