Digital Twin technology set to transform New York’s historic Brooklyn Navy Yard

Furthermore, ABIresearch suggests that Digital Twins can save city planners and building owners a staggering $280bn over coming years - a fit with the US Government 'Build Back Better' drive and new $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill.

The Navy Yard project also launches Cityzenith's global 'Clean Cities - Clean Future' initiative to enable major world cities to apply SmartWorldOS to achieve carbon neutrality commitments.

NYC took the lead by allying with Cityzenith (CZ), NYC 2030 District, and energy resilience and security company Agile Fractal Grid (AFG) to transform the 225-acre (91-hectare) Navy Yard's energy footprint.

Phoenix and other cities also plan to join Clean Cities - Clean Future, and Cityzenith Founder and CEO Michael Jansen said:

"We are honored to start with New York. Cities produce more than 75% of global carbon emissions (source: UN) and buildings account for 50-70% of that - possibly 80% in Manhattan – making them the planet's biggest polluter.

"Of America's 5.9 million commercial office buildings (total: 100 billion ft²) though, fewer than 100,000 are 'green' (1.7%), and only 500 (0.008%) are net zero.

"But change needs simultaneous strategies, including real time energy monitoring, onsite renewable power generation, and buying carbon offsets.

"The Navy Yard project will automate these into one easy-use, comprehensive, and accurate solution using Digital Twin technology's unparalleled ability to aggregate, visualize, and analyze 3D (space) + 4D (time) data and correlate efficiencies.

"It's a long-awaited green building calculator for property owners, showing how investing $0.10 per ft² on retrofits unlocks $3-$5 per ft² in savings, with payback in just 3-5 years."

NYC 2030 District Chairman Haym Gross responded:

"We are proud to partner Cityzenith to develop the Digital Twin for Brooklyn Navy Yard Bldg.77, a one million ft² warehouse (equivalent to 21 football fields) recently renovated for commercial and manufacturing use. NYC 2030 District, a non-profit partnership, will work with CZ, Brooklyn Navy Yard, CUNY Building Performance Lab, Buildee and others.

"The Digital Twin, to be produced for a group of Navy Yard buildings, systems and infrastructure, will provide…the capability to comprehensively monitor building performance and plan energy sustainability and climate resilience projects."

AFG's CEO John Reynolds said: "We're delighted to work with Cityzenith on the NYC area Digital Twin, focusing first on the Brooklyn Navy Yard. The plan is to then expand into a nationwide roll out, transforming energy security and infrastructure."

