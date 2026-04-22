Digital Twins in Healthcare Market worth $101.19 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Digital Twins in Healthcare Market is projected to grow from about USD 7.47 billion in 2026 to USD 101.19 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 68.4%.

Browse through 110 market data tables and 40 figures spread across 180 pages and the in-depth TOC on the "Digital Twins in Healthcare Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 7.47 billion

USD 7.47 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 101.19 billion

USD 101.19 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 68.4%

Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Trends & Insights:

By type, the body part twins segment is projected to register the fastest growth of 69.0% in the global digital twins in healthcare market.

In 2025, by component, the software segment accounted for the largest share of 58.1% of the digital twins in healthcare market.

By region, North America accounted for the largest share of 48.2% of the global digital twins in healthcare market in 2025.

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The market is growing at a remarkable pace, mainly due to increased investments, technological innovations, and rising acceptance in clinical research and healthcare provision. Digital twins represent simulated models of patients, organs, and other aspects of the healthcare system as technologies advance into predictive and data-driven healthcare delivery. Thousands of clinical studies currently registered on ClinicalTrials.gov show that there is an emerging interest in developing advanced techniques involving the use of virtual simulations and modeling for efficient trial processes. Moreover, the rise in investment activities further promotes innovation within the industry. For instance, Twin Health (US), which utilizes digital twin technology to create personalized metabolic health products, made headlines when it raised another USD 50 million after its earlier USD 140 million Series C fundraising. The firm seeks to develop and scale up its digital twin platform, which combines AI technology and simulation in providing healthcare services. Moreover, regulatory agencies, including the FDA in the United States, are encouraging computational modeling and simulations in order to increase or decrease the number of traditional clinical trials conducted. With healthcare organizations relying more and more on real-time data collected through wearables, imaging technology and electronic health records, digital twins are contributing towards better predictions of illness progression and therapeutic effects.

By type, the body part twins segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the digital twins in healthcare market during the forecast period.

the market for digital twins in healthcare has been divided into process twins, system twins, whole body twins, and body part twins, with the body part twins segment expected to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period. Such a tendency can be explained by an increasing number of cases when digital models for certain organs are applied in clinical practice. Unlike whole-body digital models, organ models are much simpler and thus easier to implement in medical practice and to validate. They can be used for personalized medicine applications to help plan treatment, simulate surgery and assess how diseases progress. Moreover, recent developments prove that such a trend is likely to become even stronger. Namely, there has been an example when digital twin models of certain organs, such as the esophagus and heart, have been used in hospitals to simulate the results of surgical intervention. In addition, a wider application of AI, IoT, and real-time data in medicine means that the development of organ models becomes faster and more efficient than the development of whole-body models.

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By end user, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the digital twins in healthcare market.

the digital twins in healthcare market is segmented into pharma & biopharma companies, research & academia, healthcare providers, medical device companies, and other end users (payers, diagnostic labs, patients, and CROs). Healthcare providers accounted for the largest share of the digital twins in healthcare market in 2025. This high growth is attributed to the improved diagnostic ability in hospitals, increased adoption of telemedicine & telehealth in the healthcare industry and increasing digital twin adoption in the healthcare industry. Also, digital twins will help to plan and design hospitals by modeling different floor plans, layout plans, and workflows.

North America registered the largest share in the global digital twins in healthcare market in 2025.

The region's leadership in this area is mainly characterized by the prevalence of the adoption of advanced digital technologies, well-developed infrastructure for healthcare information technology, and active involvement in clinical research. The leading country here is the US due to increased adoption of AI technologies, real-world data, and simulation in both clinical practice and research. Besides, the contribution to the spread of digital twins has been made by the US Food and Drug Administration, which promotes the use of modeling and simulation technologies in drug development. Another reason why the US occupies the leading position in terms of adoption of digital twin technologies is that there are many reputable healthcare organizations and clinics, such as Mayo Clinic and Massachusetts General Hospital, conducting clinical studies focused on the application of AI and data analysis for personalized medicine. Finally, digital twin solutions have become more advanced thanks to technology developers such as Microsoft Corporation and GE HealthCare, who develop digital twin technology based on cloud technology and advanced imaging systems.

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Top Companies in Digital Twins in Healthcare Market:

The Top Companies in Digital Twins in Healthcare Market include Microsoft Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), GE Healthcare (US), IBM (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), PTC (US), SAP (Germany), Atos SE (France), ANSYS, Inc. (US), Faststream Technologies (US), Rescale, Inc. (US), Twin Health (US), NUREA (France), Predictiv (US), Verto (Canada), Qbio (US), Virtonomy GmbH (Germany), Unlearn.ai, Inc. (US), ThoughtWire (Canada), Sim and Cure (France), and PrediSurge (France).

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