WASHINGTON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital University (DU) is advancing its mission as the Department of War's (DoW) enterprise training and readiness platform by adding native Learning Management System (LMS) and Student Information System (SIS) capabilities to its robust library of third-party vendor content. These enhancements, coupled with a redesigned user experience, provide a faster, more intuitive, and fully integrated learning environment.

Digital University Unveils New LMS/SIS Capabilities

This launch represents a major advancement in DU's mission to deliver a single, secure ecosystem for service members, civilians, and mission partners. The new LMS/SIS capabilities were developed by Digital University in partnership with the U.S. Space Force (USSF) to support STARCOM's training needs. The upgraded platform strengthens training management, expands delivery models, improves enterprise visibility, and enhances the experience for learners and administrators.

"These enhancements strengthen DU's ability to support enterprise learning and readiness across the DoW," said Parag Thakker, OMNI CEO. "By bringing content orchestration, training delivery, learner administration, and readiness insights together within a single platform, Digital University provides organizations with a more scalable and efficient way to deliver training and track readiness across the enterprise."

The updated platform introduces streamlined navigation, improved performance, and a refreshed interface designed to improve speed and usability. Learners benefit from a more seamless and engaging user experience, while administrators gain greater efficiency managing classrooms, curricula, and reporting.

Key Enhancements Include:

Unified LMS/SIS capabilities: Unify learner management, training delivery, certifications, and progress tracking within a single secure enterprise platform.

Unify learner management, training delivery, certifications, and progress tracking within a single secure enterprise platform. Expanded curriculum and content management: Build structured learning pathways that combine commercial vendor content, Bring Your Own Content (BYOC), assessments, assignments, and custom training materials within a single curriculum experience.

Build structured learning pathways that combine commercial vendor content, Bring Your Own Content (BYOC), assessments, assignments, and custom training materials within a single curriculum experience. Enhanced instructor-led training and interactive classroom experiences: Manage cohorts, classes, scheduling, enrollment, communications, assignments, assessments, and collaborative learning experiences through expanded classroom management capabilities.

Manage cohorts, classes, scheduling, enrollment, communications, assignments, assessments, and collaborative learning experiences through expanded classroom management capabilities. Global intelligent search: Quickly locate training content, classes, and organizations through enhanced platform-wide search capabilities.

Quickly locate training content, classes, and organizations through enhanced platform-wide search capabilities. Custom report builder: Create configurable reports to track learner progress, training execution, certifications, and organizational readiness insights.

Create configurable reports to track learner progress, training execution, certifications, and organizational readiness insights. Expanded credentialing capabilities: Issue and manage custom badges and certifications aligned to mission requirements, training programs, and workforce development initiatives.

Issue and manage custom badges and certifications aligned to mission requirements, training programs, and workforce development initiatives. Redesigned learner and administrator experience: A modernized interface with improved navigation, notifications, and performance to help users more easily access training, manage activities, and stay informed.

To learn more about specific features and capabilities, visit digitalu.af.mil. For direct inquiries, organizations can connect with the customer success team at digitalu.af.mil/contact-us.

About OMNI

OMNI is a trusted provider of Digital Transformation Solutions focused on end-user empowerment, tackling complex mission challenges, and disrupting the status quo by driving successful outcomes at the speed of mission. We harness the power of User Centered Design, DevSecOps, Rapid Software Development, Enterprise Cloud and Platform Solutions, Offensive and Defensive Cyber Solutions, and couple these capabilities with data solutions, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. We integrate our commercial mindset and innovation with keen focus on unique DoD, IC, and Federal requirements of each mission. www.omnifederal.com

Contact:

OMNI

Wendy Brick

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.omnifederal.com

Josh Hall

DU Marketing/Communications Manager

[email protected]

(636) 544-3071

SOURCE Omni Federal