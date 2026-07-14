OMNI Names Industry Veteran Steve Hamric as Chief Financial Officer

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNI, a premier provider of mission software solutions to the U.S. Department of War (DoW), Intelligence Community (IC), and National Security agencies, today announced the appointment of Steve Hamric as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Hamric will join OMNI's executive leadership team, supporting our digital transformation initiatives and driving the next phase of growth.

The appointment comes as OMNI continues to expand its portfolio of mission software solutions, highlighted by its recent acquisition of the AI company Nara Logics, and the launch of Synaptic Intelligence, OMNI's explainable AI platform for high-consequence decision environments.

"As we enter our next chapter of growth, we aren't just looking for a traditional gatekeeper of numbers; we are welcoming a strategic partner. Steve brings the perfect blend of rigorous financial expertise and creative forward-thinking," said Parag Thakker, CEO of OMNI. "His track record of scaling defense and technology companies aligns directly with our vision. We are a disruptive defense technology company building solutions that integrate into operational teams, providing field-ready capabilities required to drive mission success. Steve is the right person to help us scale that impact with both discipline and speed."

Hamric brings over 30 years of executive leadership and financial management experience across the aerospace, defense, IT, and enterprise software sectors. A seasoned executive in the federal government contracting space, he possesses a proven track record of enhancing financial performance, guiding organizations through complex financial environments, and driving value creation.

Throughout his career, Hamric has developed deep expertise in strategic financial leadership, corporate governance, contract negotiation, and business operations. He is particularly recognized for his ability to successfully navigate high-level mergers and acquisitions, having led financial growth strategies that resulted in multiple successful enterprise acquisitions by major defense and technology contractors.

"OMNI is solving real problems for DoW, Intelligence Community and National Security customers," said Hamric. "That combination of mission focus and commercial agility is rare in this space. I am looking forward to helping build the financial infrastructure that lets OMNI keep moving at the speed the mission demands."

As CFO at OMNI, Hamric will provide executive financial oversight, ensure compliance with federal regulations, and manage financial activities to support OMNI's continued delivery of trusted, mission-critical capabilities to the federal government.

Hamric holds a Master's degree in Finance from Virginia Tech and a Bachelor's degree in Finance and Accounting from Radford University.

About OMNI

OMNI is a trusted provider of Digital Transformation Solutions focused on end-user empowerment, tackling complex mission challenges, and disrupting the status quo by driving successful outcomes at the speed of mission. We harness the power of User Centered Design, DevSecOps, Rapid Software Development, Enterprise Cloud and Platform Solutions, Offensive and Defensive Cyber Solutions, and couple these capabilities with data solutions, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. We integrate our commercial mindset and innovation with keen focus on unique DoW, IC, and Federal requirements of each mission. www.omnifederal.com

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SOURCE Omni Federal