SOT-X Transforms Training Management and Procurement for the SOF Community

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNI is proud to announce the launch of the Special Operations Training Exchange (SOT-X) through a new three year contract with a $5 million ceiling. This secure enterprise training solution, built within Digital University (Cloud One, IL-4), is designed to modernize how training is discovered, procured, and managed for the U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) community.

Selected as the winner of the SOFWERX/USSOCOM Program Executive Office-Services (PEO-SV) Enterprise Training Solution Challenge, SOT-X was developed in response to a critical government need to streamline the acquisition, purchasing, and scheduling of enterprise training for SOCOM units. Through the SOT-X Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA), the platform provides a dedicated contracting pathway designed to simplify access to approved training providers, reduce administrative burden, and accelerate training procurement across the SOF enterprise. The goal of this effort is to alleviate the administrative burden on units by simplifying the complex and often cumbersome procurement processes.

SOT-X enables SOF units to discover, enroll in, and complete expert-led, mission-critical training while simplifying administrative processes, ensuring compliance, and improving visibility across the training lifecycle.

SOT-X delivers key capabilities that transform training management and procurement:

Centralized training marketplace: Provides one secure location to discover vetted, government approved, mission-focused training providers and course offerings.

Provides one secure location to discover vetted, government approved, mission-focused training providers and course offerings. Advanced search and discovery: Enables users to find relevant training by keyword, provider, or SOF-specific categories such as tactics, cyber operations, medical, and more.

Enables users to find relevant training by keyword, provider, or SOF-specific categories such as tactics, cyber operations, medical, and more. Streamlined procurement: Simplifies request, approval, and purchasing processes through the SOT-X BPA, providing an efficient contracting pathway to help accelerate access to approved training.

Simplifies request, approval, and purchasing processes through the SOT-X BPA, providing an efficient contracting pathway to help accelerate access to approved training. Provider ecosystem management: Supports onboarding, coordination, and management of specialized training providers across a distributed training network.

Supports onboarding, coordination, and management of specialized training providers across a distributed training network. Readiness insights and financial transparency: Provide leaders with real-time visibility into training activity, utilization, mission alignment, and budget execution to support operational efficiency and informed decision-making.

Provide leaders with real-time visibility into training activity, utilization, mission alignment, and budget execution to support operational efficiency and informed decision-making. Automated administrative processes: Reduces manual workload through integrated scheduling, enrollment, approval tracking, and reporting.

"We are honored to have been selected to build and deploy this vital tool for the special operations community," said Parag Thakker, OMNI CEO. "SOT-X represents a leap forward in how we can equip our service members with the skills and knowledge they need to stay prepared and mission-ready. This platform is an innovative solution, serving as a force multiplier that empowers SOF units to focus on operational excellence rather than being hindered by administrative processes."

The launch of SOT-X marks an important advancement in military training modernization. By connecting SOF units with the right training providers through a secure, transparent, and mission responsive platform, SOT-X helps accelerate access to essential training and keeps personnel prepared for evolving operational challenges.

Acquire training at the speed of mission, discover more about SOT-X by visiting https://digitalu.af.mil/sotx.

About OMNI

OMNI is a trusted provider of Digital Transformation Solutions focused on end-user empowerment, tackling complex mission challenges, and disrupting the status quo by driving successful outcomes at the speed of mission. We harness the power of User Centered Design, DevSecOps, Rapid Software Development, Enterprise Cloud and Platform Solutions, Offensive and Defensive Cyber Solutions, and couple these capabilities with data solutions, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. We integrate our commercial mindset and innovation with keen focus on unique DoD, IC, and Federal requirements of each mission. www.omnifederal.com

About DU:

Digital University, powered by OMNI and BESPIN, is a GOTS training platform that provides anytime access to training in the most in-demand Operational Career Pathways. DU currently serves more than 200,000 learners across the DoD, offering a catalog of 55,000+ courses.

Contact:

Wendy Brick

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Josh Hall

DU Marketing/Communications Manager

[email protected]

(636) 544-3071

SOURCE Omni Federal