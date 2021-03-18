Digital Vehicle Inspections by AutoVitals Help Develop Motorist Trust in the Digital Age

Motorists have long been skeptical of the car repair process, typically opting for the minimum required service when they don't have full transparency into their vehicle's needs. To improve motorist transparency, Digital Vehicle Inspections (DVI), paperless inspections allowing shop owners to connect with customers on their smartphone, are an easy way for auto repair shops to bridge the gap of motorist transparency, buying power and trust.

DVI is no longer a nice-to-have, but is now an industry standard for automotive repair, leaving many shops unprepared for the changing, digital environment.

"AutoVitals empowers shop owners and technicians with an easy-to-use interface," said Jon Belmonte, CEO of AutoVitals. "Our Shop Success Solution, includes DVI, provides visibility, removes paperwork, adds automation, and creates efficiencies that will help a shop owner sell more work and keep customers happy."

When Ryan Flattum, independent repair shop owner of RMF Auto Service opened his second auto repair shop in New Richmond, Wisconsin, instead of soaring to new heights, his average repair order (ARO) plateaued at $225. His shop was still using paper inspections and conducting sales by phone, which can be an inefficient way to capture new customers and retain loyal ones.

"The digital world demands digital solutions," said Flattum. "I quickly realized that an informed customer is ready to make a buying decision."

To reach Flattum's goal of increased ARO and continued expansion, he first needed to develop motorist trust. Flattum worked with industry leader AutoVitals to upgrade to digital inspections at RMF Auto Service.

Flattum's new process now empowers his customers to make fully-informed decisions about their vehicles. Technicians take pictures and videos of the vehicle conditions with a tablet, upload their findings and precisely point out the repair needs, adding detailed notes, educational videos from AutoVitals content library where necessary. When the inspection is complete, the service advisor texts or emails the entire report to the customer with services, timing, and costs.

RMF Auto Service shop's success now boasts:

2.3x increased ARO

50% increase in weekly revenue

4.8-star rating on Google, with a dramatic increase in reviews and growing customer confidence

About AutoVitals

AutoVitals is driving profitable growth for the independent auto repair shop owner. Many auto shop management software providers provide digital vehicle inspections (DVI), but AutoVitals is the only complete digital Shop Success Solution with robust workflow management, CRM, and website and digital marketing add-ons that are proven to increase your average repair order (ARO), enhance the utilization of your staff and bays, and ultimately drive higher profitability for your shop. For more information, visit www.autovitals.com.

