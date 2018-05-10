Digital versions of John Hancock Investments' Market Intelligence take two top IAC Awards

Sponsored by the Web Marketing Association, the IAC Awards recognize excellence in digital marketing across dozens of industries. "At John Hancock Investments, we're committed to helping financial advisors communicate more effectively with their clients and helping those clients make more informed decisions. Market Intelligence—across all of its platforms—is one of the many ways we help put today's market trends in context," said Karen A. McCafferty, head of marketing. "We're thrilled to be recognized by the IAC for making Market Intelligence even more accessible, more engaging, and more useful to investors and advisors."

Highly successful right from its launch in mid-2014, Market Intelligence provides a comprehensive review of the investment landscape from the company's global network of more than 75 asset managers and investment partners. "It's a platform of thought leadership that leverages one of the key benefits of our multimanager approach by bringing together a wide variety of portfolio manager insight, economic updates, and market outlook from across our diverse network of asset managers and researchers. We strive to make it as relevant as possible to advisors and investors, helping them focus on what our global network of experts has identified as the most important investment ideas to consider in the months ahead," said Market Strategist Matthew D. Miskin, CFA, one of the chief architects behind Market Intelligence.

Early last year, its reach expanded tremendously with the launch of an interactive version, available as an iPad app in Apple's® App Store. The reach expanded further in mid-year with the launch of a web-based version, available for desktop and all mobile devices. Both digital destinations feature:

The company's 12- to 18-month outlook for a range of asset classes

Interactive charts and a guided view

Key macro themes from the company's asset management network

Automatic updates and notifications

Related thought leadership and portfolio manager videos from the John Hancock Investments blog

The interactive web app can be found at mi.jhinvestments.com or be downloaded for iPad only in the App Store here.

