Digital Video Ad Market to grow by USD 249.42 billion from 2022 to 2027|Growing in-app advertising drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital video ad market size is estimated to increase by USD 249.42 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 37.19%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Video Ad Market 2023-2027

Global Digital video ad market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global digital video ad market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer digital video ads in the market are Advertise.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., ByteDance Ltd., Digital Turbine Inc., Kargo Global Inc., Longtail Ad Solutions Inc., Magnite Inc., MediaMath Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Pinterest Inc., PubMatic Inc., Snap Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Tremor International Ltd, Twitter Inc., Vdopia Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Viant Technology LLC, and Vireo Video Inc. and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Advertise.com Inc. - The company offers digital video ads for highly engaging audiences across desktop and mobile devices.

The company offers digital video ads for highly engaging audiences across desktop and mobile devices. Alphabet Inc. - The company offers digital video ads through its subsidiary YouTube.

The company offers digital video ads through its subsidiary YouTube. ByteDance Ltd. - The company offers digital video ads through its subsidiary TikTok Ads.

Digital Video Ad Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (Retail, Consumer goods and electronics, Media and entertainment, Automotive, and Others), type (Desktop and Mobile), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the retail segment will be significant during the forecast period. Technological advancements, including artificial intelligence (AI), coupled with the rapid increase in data volume and the rise in disposable incomes, are driving the adoption of digital video advertising services in the retail sector. The emergence of numerous small and medium enterprises (SMEs) further contributes to this trend. These factors will fuel the growth of the retail segment within the global digital video advertising market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global digital video ad market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global digital video ad market.

North America is estimated to account for 42% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The digital video advertising market in North America is anticipated to experience growth throughout the forecast period, primarily driven by strong market growth in the United States and Canada . This regional growth can be attributed to the widespread adoption of smartphones and the presence of reliable broadband infrastructure, enabling seamless connectivity for end-users. Additionally, the decline in print newspaper and radio advertising has led to increased demand for digital video advertising in the region. Furthermore, the significant increase in mobile ad spending serves as a key driver for the regional market. With a larger population actively using mobile devices for various activities and content consumption, vendors will focus on incorporating more marketing strategies targeting mobile devices during the forecast period.

Digital Video Ad Market – Market Dynamics

Key Digital Video Ad Market Driver

Growing in-app advertising is the major factor notably driving market growth. The global digital video advertising market is experiencing significant growth, driven primarily by the increasing popularity of in-app advertisements. Mobile phone users allocate more than 80% of their time to dedicated apps, compared to the 20% spent on mobile browsers. This extensive app usage has attracted advertisers to focus on in-app advertisements as a means of promoting their products and services. Furthermore, in-app advertising allows app developers to generate revenue without charging users for app usage. In-app advertisements are not only cost-effective but also enable advertisers to target specific audiences based on data collected through apps and cache files. Compared to display advertising on the mobile web, in-app advertisements offer a better consumer experience. They are optimized to fit the screen size, resulting in visually appealing and engaging content. Moreover, in-app advertising offers excellent accessibility since users carry their smartphones with them at all times, enabling advertisers to reach them wherever they go. These factors are driving the popularity of digital video ads and contributing to the growth of the global digital video advertising market during the forecast period.

Significant Digital Video Ad Market Trends

Increased spending on online video and TV advertising is an emerging trend supporting market growth. Online video advertising is a highly effective method of reaching online audiences, with promotional content that can be played before, during, or after streaming. It is witnessing rapid growth and has become one of the most prominent channels for digital video ads. Various platforms deliver video content across multiple devices and screens, allowing advertisers to expand their reach and reduce costs through partnerships with providers. The expenditure on digital video advertising is projected to rise from USD 62 billion in 2021 to USD 91 billion in 2024. Industries like media and entertainment have experienced substantial growth in video-based advertising spending, witnessing a 75% increase since 2018. Advertisers increasingly recognize over-the-top (OTT) content providers as profitable advertising platforms, as consumer demand for convenient content viewing has soared. Notably, significant investments by OTT platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime in diversifying content offerings have fueled the global rise of subscription-based services. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global digital video advertising market during the forecast period.

Major Digital Video Ad Market Challenge

The growing use of advertisement-blocking solutions is a major challenge hindering market growth. Consumers have become increasingly sceptical about the value and relevance of online advertisements, particularly due to the frequent interruptions they cause while accessing digital content like videos over the Internet. This scepticism has resulted in the adoption of ad blockers, which enable users to block unwanted advertisements from being displayed. Ad blockers, implemented as browser extensions, effectively remove intrusive ads that disrupt the online viewing experience. As more people utilize ad-blocking software, a significant number of advertisements are blocked and never served, leading to financial losses for publishers and advertising networks as they fail to generate revenue in such instances. It is worth noting that many online publishers offer their content for free and rely solely on ad revenue. Therefore, the growing prevalence of ad blockers poses a considerable challenge for digital advertisers, potentially impacting the revenue streams of these stakeholders. These factors have the potential to negatively influence the growth of the global digital video advertising market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Digital Video Ad Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the digital video ad market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the digital video ad market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the digital video ad market across North America, APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital video ad market vendors

Digital Video Ad Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 37.19% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 249.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 33.55 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advertise.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., ByteDance Ltd., Digital Turbine Inc., Kargo Global Inc., Longtail Ad Solutions Inc., Magnite Inc., MediaMath Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Pinterest Inc., PubMatic Inc., Snap Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Tremor International Ltd, Twitter Inc., Vdopia Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Viant Technology LLC, and Vireo Video Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

