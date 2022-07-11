Digital Wallet Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players American Express, Paypal, Samsung, Google & Others

Jul 11, 2022, 11:00 ET
The continuing evolution of digital wallets, also known as mobile wallets, highlights the growing importance of broadening functionality coupled with consumer confidence in security. Universal wallets - which are wallets that support multiple and unrelated items - and merchant-supported wallets, which are wallets that narrowly focus on a specific brand, are experiencing increased use as more consumers favor contactless payments. In addition, the digital wallet market is experiencing a bifurcation, with a split between rising super apps and dedicated single- or limited-purpose wallets.
This new research delivers an in-depth look at the current state of digital wallets, where they have headed in the future, and actions that may need to be taken now.
The marketplace continues to define itself as use cases evolve and consumers develop more sustainable preferences. The table stakes of payments through digital wallets provide an opportunity to expand how those payments are processed and serve as a gateway to digitize other items commonly found in physical wallets.
Highlights of this document include:
- Current State of Digital Wallets
- Making Payments Remains the Primary Use of Wallets
- The Convergence of Digital Wallets and P2P Services
- Card on File
- Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL)
- Merchant Acceptance
- Near-Term Next Steps: Crossing Into Super Apps
- Cryptocurrency
- Digital Identification
- Physical Entry
- Transit
- Wearables as Extension
- Long-Term Next Steps
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
Companies Mentioned
- American Express
- Apple
- BMW
- Bonvoy
- Cash App
- Diners Club
- Early Warning Services
- Genesis
- Goldman Sachs
- Hilton
- Hyatt
- JCB
- Kia
- Mastercard
- Paypal
- Samsung
- Schlage
- Starbucks
- Target
- Tesla
- The Walt Disney Company
- Venmo
- Visa
