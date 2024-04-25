Digital Wallet Platform Accrue Savings Announces Partnership With justfly.com

Accrue Savings and justfly.com join forces to combat debt as Accrue continues to double down in the travel space

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accrue Savings , a platform that enables leading retailers to create dedicated FDIC-insured wallets* for their customers, has partnered with online travel agency JustFly.com . A first-of-its-kind integration for the justfly.com app, Accrue's unique payment solution incentivizes customers to save for their trips by offering cash rewards along the way. Plus, travelers can expedite their savings goal by inviting friends and family to contribute to their Accrue Savings account.

"At Accrue, we've witnessed a growing number of Americans saving for travel. Recognizing the significance of loyalty, we firmly believe that the future lies in wallet deposits," said Accrue Founder & CEO Michael Hershfield. "With justfly.com, we are excited to continue making travel more accessible without sacrificing financial well-being."

Travelers are split on how they will fund their travel expenditures - according to a recent justfly.com survey, 24% of Gen Z respondents reported taking on a second job to finance their trips. Meanwhile, 46% of Millennials respondents reported they were more likely to have used their credit cards, 12% said they would take out a loan to cover travel expenses and 50% shared they would work more hours to pay for a trip. Underscoring the need for more flexible payment options, Accrue is an essential and sustainable approach.

"In the ultra-competitive online travel agency industry, justfly.com is dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of travelers worldwide through customer-centricity and adaptability," said Ramzi Rahbani, justfly.com's VP of Product and Customer Platforms. "By partnering with Accrue, we have the opportunity to engage with our customers in a new way that goes beyond traditional marketing and loyalty programs, making travel more accessible and unleashing its power."

As Accrue continues to double down in the travel space, they are teaming up with justfly.com to assist consumers in managing their finances more effectively. justfly.com customers can conveniently open a savings account through Accrue directly within the justfly.com mobile app, empowering travelers with the tools they need to save for their future journeys.

About Accrue Savings

Accrue Savings is changing how customers spend with their favorite retailers. By enabling each brand to create FDIC-insured digital wallets, Accrue helps brands (re)acquire customers, move them toward a purchase, and retain them for repeat purchasing. Without any debt or fees, customers can create a Wallet in seconds and add money to it entirely on their schedule using recurring or one-time deposits. They can also round up the spare change from everyday purchases and receive crowdfunds from friends and family directly into their Wallet. Accrue Wallets can be flexibly deployed with configurable widgets in your branding or fully embedded on your website in a fully compliant experience that allows you to eliminate interchange fees with direct integration into your payment stack. For more information, visit: www.accruesavings.com .

About justfly.com

justfly.com™, a Momentum Venture subsidiary, is an online travel agency created to reach the North American market. Partnering with more than 400 airlines that travel to and from the U.S., justfly.com makes travel accessible, enabling more people to visit new places and explore new cultures. Since 2014, the company has been focused on offering the best travel options while providing a user-friendly and efficient customer experience. More can be found at justfly.com.

*Accrue Savings is a financial technology company, not an FDIC insured depository institution. Banking services provided by Bangor Savings Bank, Member FDIC. FDIC insurance coverage protects against the failure of an FDIC insured depository institution. Pass through FDIC insurance coverage is subject to certain conditions.

