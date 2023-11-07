Digital Wallets Nudging Traditional Cards as North Americans Embrace New Payment Methods

News provided by

Research and Markets

07 Nov, 2023, 11:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Online Payment Methods 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a digital age dominated by card-based payment methods, digital wallets are rapidly gaining momentum as the preferred online payment method across North America. According to a recent report, digital wallets, including PayPal, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, have secured the fourth position in terms of frequently used online payment methods, with usage occurring at least five times per month. This ranking places digital wallets just behind debit cards, cash, and credit cards, as of September 2022.

Key Findings:

  1. Digital Wallet Popularity: Nearly half of the surveyed respondents in the U.S. reported using at least one e-wallet or mobile payment app for online purchases as of July 2023.
  2. Convenience Matters: More than 25% of the surveyed respondents expressed that the convenience of digital wallets encouraged them to lean towards online purchases, based on data as of April 2023.
  3. Dominant Players: In terms of the most commonly used digital wallets, PayPal maintained its dominant position across the region, followed by Apple Pay, Venmo, among others.

While digital wallets are gaining traction, the North American market still heavily relies on credit and debit cards as the most commonly used online payment methods. The well-established network of card providers within the U.S. has led to continued growth in their adoption. These card providers now offer innovative contactless payment alternatives such as Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and one-tap payments, aligning with evolving consumer expectations for seamless payment options at checkout.

Emerging Trends:

  1. Experimentation with New Payment Methods: Buyers are actively experimenting with new forms of payment methods, including account-to-account app payments and machine-to-machine payments, due to their speed, convenience, and control.
  2. Anticipated Growth: Credit and debit cards are expected to experience the highest increase in usage as of April 2023.

Key Questions Answered:
1. What is the forecasted value of digital wallet transactions globally as of 2028?
2. What is the forecasted value of proximity mobile payment transactions in the U.S. by 2027?
3. Which were the most used BNPL services for online purchases in the U.S. as of March 2023?
4. What is the forecasted share of credit cards in the food and retail transaction volume in Canada by 2024?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

  • Key Takeaways of North America Online Payment Methods, July 2023

2. Management Summary

3. Global

  • Overview of Online Payment Market & Trends, July 2023 (1 of 2)
  • Overview of Online Payment Market & Trends, July 2023 (2 of 2)
  • Value of Contactless Payment Transactions, in USD trillion, 2022 & 2027f
  • Value of Digital Wallet Transactions, in USD trillion, 2023e & 2028f
  • Total Number of OEM Pay E-Commerce Transactions, in USD billion, Growth in Transactions, in %, & Average Transaction Volume Per OEM Pay User, in USD, 2026f
  • Share of OEM Pay Transactions Coming via Purchases of Digital Goods, in %, 2026f
  • Preferred Online Payment Methods For E-Commerce Purchases, in % of Adults, June 2022
  • Top Reasons Because of Which Respondents Are Likely to Abandon Checkout, in % of Adults, June 2022
  • Most Accessible vs Most Preferred Online Payment Method, in % of Adults, June 2022
  • Share of Consumers Agreeing With the Following Statements Related to Security of Online Payment, in %, April 2023
  • Top Consumer Expectations at Checkout When Making Online Purchases, incl. "Payment Methods", in % of Respondents, October 2022
  • Preferred Payment Method When Shopping Online, in % of Respondents, October 2022

4. North America

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Afterpay
  • AliPay
  • Apple
  • Capital One
  • Citi
  • Goldman Sachs
  • Google
  • HSBC
  • Klarna
  • Mastercard
  • PayPal
  • Samsung
  • Square Cash
  • Venmo
  • WeChat
  • Zelle

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/15duz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Exploring the Future of Digital Payments in Asia-Pacific: Trends and Projections for 2023 and Beyond

Exploring the Future of Digital Payments in Asia-Pacific: Trends and Projections for 2023 and Beyond

The "Online Payment Methods in Emerging Asia-Pacific Markets 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In a remarkable...
Telehealth Adoption Boosts Demand: Medical Adhesives Market Thriving Amid Aging Population

Telehealth Adoption Boosts Demand: Medical Adhesives Market Thriving Amid Aging Population

The "Medical Adhesives Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.