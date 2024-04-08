Digital Wealth News Launches AI & Finance

New Brand Includes News and Analysis on Emergent Technology, Opportunities for Content Marketing Partnerships with AI Providers and Thought Leaders

Platform Hits 250,000 Monthly Uniques as Readers Flock to New AI-Related Content

BOZEMAN, Mont., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Wealth News (DWN), a multi-tiered media platform spotlighting news, thought leadership, partner content and industry press in the wealth management and fintech sectors, announced the launch of AI & Finance to serve as a home for news, views and partner content at the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and finance.

Since its February 2024 launch, the publication has experienced a significant increase in organic and unique web traffic. DWN data confirms that its flagship homepage and the new AI & Finance landing page have driven a 100% increase in traffic over the past 2 months. Recently, the publication reported 250,000 unique daily visitors for the first time.

Publisher Cindy Taylor said, "Since launching DWN in 2020, we have provided a platform for news, opinion and partner content for the most important aspects of the wealthtech space. With AI-enabled solutions exploding into every aspect of our lives, we felt it was critical to create a space for our readers and others to gather trusted information about how these technologies will enhance, change and disrupt the finserv industry."

AI & Finance expands DWNs' traditional scope to encompass the entire financial services sector. With AI impacting the broader industry, the publication felt it essential to broaden the lens to ensure it provides its readers and potential partners with a more inclusive set of perspectives and information.

"We know our readers and partners need a place to share, learn and discuss these emergent technologies," continued Taylor. "As we move into an AI-enabled future, we will be there as a hub of information, opinion and content for our industry."

To learn more about DWN and its latest offering AI & Finance please visit dwealth.news.

About Digital Wealth News

Digital Wealth News is a multi-tiered media platform combining news, thought leadership, partner content and industry press that is focused on the ongoing fintech revolution.

In addition to its flagship website, Digital Wealth News delivers e-newsletters, podcasts, webinars and social media content, while also partnering with financial services clients to amplify their insights. For more information, please visit dwealth.news/.

Media Contact:

Donald Cutler

[email protected]

SOURCE Digital Wealth News