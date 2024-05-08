Digital Will and WORTAL Platform Win Takeoff Tokyo 2024 Pitch Contest

TOKYO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 11th, 2024, at the Tokyo Big Sight International Exposition Center, Japanese tech startup Digital Will Inc. was declared the winner of the pitch contest at Takeoff Tokyo 2024, an annual two-day event for entrepreneurs, investors, and business ecosystem players from around the world. Digital Will's vision for WORTAL, a game distribution platform that unites publishing across various gaming channels, secured the top spot.

Digital Will Inc. CEO William Bohn and Takeoff Tokyo CEO Antti Sonninen commemorate the Takeoff Tokyo 2024 Pitch Contest victory together on stage. William Bohn, CEO of Digital Will Inc, being presented with the Winner's Award by Shri Dodani, Founding Partner of Global Hands-On VC, alongside the other judges, Chiamin Lai, Managing Partner at UB Ventures and Akihiko Okamoto, Partner at Headline Asia, and the other finalists.

Out of the more than 200 companies that applied, only 50 were selected to pitch at the event for a chance to win a meeting with the investment committee and advisors at Global Hands-on VC (GHOVC), a venture capital organization founded by entrepreneurial experts who provide hands-on support to startups to help them spread their wings on the world stage.

In the final round, judges Akihiko Okamoto (Headline Asia), Chiamin Lai (UB Ventures), and Shri Dodani (GHOVC) declared Digital Will Inc. and their WORTAL HTML5 Game Distribution Platform the winner. With a tagline of "Build Once, Play Everywhere," Digital Will CEO, William Bohn pitched the platform as a way to level the playing field and help game developers easily distribute their games across different devices and gaming channels worldwide.

In his presentation, Bohn expounded on the problems the platform solves for game developers. "Once a game is made, there's still a whole lot more to do– putting the game out on all the distribution channels, getting in and out of APAC, learning the intricacies of all the different ecosystems, and on top of that, acquiring users and managing the game and the community. Our solution to those challenges is WORTAL, a platform that can handle all that extra work for developers and let them focus on making great games."

With a simple revenue-sharing business model, the WORTAL platform earns revenue through in-game advertisements, purchases, and subscriptions across various channels on which a game is released. WORTAL promises developers the opportunity to launch on platforms globally with minimal effort, leading to more reach and additional revenue while reducing development costs.

The platform currently focuses on HTML5-based games, meaning they can be played on any device with web-browser functionality, including PCs, tablets, phones, and Smart TVs. Digital Will plans to continue to iterate on WORTAL and expand its feature set to deliver even more value to its partners and gamers alike.

Emerging victorious from the Takeoff Tokyo 2024 pitch contest, Digital Will's WORTAL has been validated in its mission to "bring the joy of gaming to everyone, everywhere."

"WORTAL beat many other ground-breaking companies in our qualifiers, semi-finals as well as finals and so our whole team is excited to see what the next chapter of WORTAL is going to be!"

–Antti Sonninen, CEO at Takeoff Tokyo

