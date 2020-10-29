Digital Will debuts on Kickstarter, allowing owners to name heirs for online accounts

Your Digital Will is a much-awaited solution enabling you to create a will for digital assets, ensuring access after your passing.

MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - With the whole world going digital, almost all of us have property on the internet, like bank accounts, email account(s), and so on. Unfortunately, the licenses for most of these digital assets expire once the owner dies, making all these digital assets inaccessible to your estate's executors and heirs.

Montreal-based Digital Wealth Media has just launched a solution that will enable users to name heirs for each specific online account. "Your Digital Will" is designed to document, organize, and protect a person's digital assets.

"We are living in a digital space today and prefer to store many of our prized and important assets in the virtual zone only," says Ivon T. Hughes, founder of Your Digital Will. "From precious family photos to our favorite movies, and business pages to legal documents, most of these are stored online these days. Akin to your dream house, these treasured and significant digital assets too call for protection, proper use, and preservation when you are no longer here."

It's vital to include your digital assets in your estate plan as otherwise they can't be accessed and would be lost forever, Hughes says. "Without a valid will, social media corporations ' decide the fate of the properties, which could be contrary to your wishes. This is where Your Digital Will comes to your rescue."

As a veteran finance professional, Hughes has encountered a number of cases where heirs of a deceased person could not access his/her digital assets because there was no direction about the access and usage of digital properties. Such stories inspired him to develop a document that would help preserve access to digital accounts and files when the actual owner expires. Thus, Your Digital Will was born.

Main features of Your Digital Will

Includes a 26-page inventory to list all your digital assets

Allows you to protect each asset and name a beneficiary for each

Edit, print and save

Step-by-step guide

"Your Digital Will help you save money, time, trouble by enabling you to solve this problem quickly," Hughes says. "The process is always economical, fast and completes your estate-planning process. But, most importantly, it will ensure that your digital assets will be in the safe hands of your near and dear ones after your death. Read 'Apple blocks widow from honouring husband's dying wish', the story of how one unfortunate woman has waited four long years to achieve peace of mind. We have created the document in English for our Kickstarter launch, and plan to produce it in other major languages."

