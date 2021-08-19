Digital Workforce Embraced Quickly but More Work to be Done, According to New Report from Accurate Background

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accurate Background, a leading provider of compliant, background checks, drug and health screening and Form I-9 verifications, today announced the results from its Management of the Digital Workforce survey. The report highlights how the COVID-19 pandemic drove organizations to embrace digital workforce strategies, and technologies for present and post-pandemic workforce planning; and what separates digital workforce leaders from the laggards.

"The COVID-19 pandemic completely transformed our view of traditional workforce and talent acquisition models," said Karen Moore, director of marketing, Accurate Background. "Our research represents an important step forward in understanding how the workforce model is evolving, and what digital tools, office planning strategies, and hiring resources are necessary to best equip employees both now, and into the future beyond the pandemic."

Key findings highlighted in the report include:

The pandemic increased the rate at which organizations have adopted digital workforce transformations.

Two-thirds (65%) of responding HR professionals report that their organizations have embraced digital transformation faster than they had expected to before the onset of the pandemic.

Organizations are struggling to manage their remote workforces, which can lead to a cultural divide.

There is a cultural divide between those who can work remotely and those who cannot, according to 37% of respondents.

More than half (56%) indicated that employees are less likely to interact with coworkers outside of their teams.

The pandemic changed the way organizations hire.

Most organizations are using more video technology for hiring (81%).

37% indicate they reduced overall hiring and interviews while 23% indicate they spent more time on hiring per candidate.

17% say they started hiring more remote-only employees

There is a difference between digital workforce leaders and laggards.

Digital workforce laggards are experiencing a far greater cultural divide between those who can work remotely and those who can't (48%).

Digital workforce leaders are more likely to reach a broader base of candidates, by using video in their recruitment efforts (90%) than laggards (66%).

The Digital Workforce report, produced in collaboration with HR.com's HR Research institute, surveyed HR professionals between February and March 2021. In total, 284 HR professionals across a broad spectrum of industry verticals provided responses to this survey. Of these surveyed organizations, 23% are small companies (1-99 employees), 47% are mid-size companies (100-999 employees), and 30% are large companies (1,000 or more employees). Respondents were from a wide variety of industries with the largest representations from non-profit (14%), hospitals and health (13%), manufacturing (10%), and professional services (10%).

About Accurate Background

Our vision is to make every hire the start of a success story. As a trusted provider of employment background screening and workforce monitoring services, Accurate Background gives companies of all sizes the confidence to make smarter, unbiased hiring decisions at the speed of demand. Experience a new standard of support with a dedicated team, comprehensive technology and insight, and the most extensive coverage and search options to advance your business while keeping your brand and people safe. To learn more, visit accurate.com.

SOURCE Accurate Background

Related Links

accurate.com

