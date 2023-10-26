Digital Workplace Market size worth $ 1,56,986.81 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 22.6% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Digital Workplace Market Size By Component, By Vertical, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Digital Workplace Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Digital Workplace Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 22,544.26 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,56,986.81 Million by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=16797

Browse in-depth TOC on "Digital Workplace Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Digital Workplace Transformation: Revolutionizing Business Efficiency and Productivity

In the fast-paced landscape of modern business, embracing the Digital Workplace has become a strategic imperative. A Digital Workplace, comprising an arsenal of cutting-edge tools, is pivotal in empowering employees to execute their roles with utmost efficiency. From HR systems to core business applications, email services, instant messaging, and virtual meeting tools, this technology integrates seamlessly into the fabric of every enterprise, shaping the future of Digital Workplace Market.

Evolving Work Environments

The contemporary Digital Workplace is dynamic, spanning industries such as finance, healthcare, and retail. Employees leverage diverse apps, devices, and technologies to access critical business data. The 'Bring Your Own Device' (BYOD) trend has surged, with 42% of end-users demanding daily access to mobile business apps. This trend, driven primarily by millennials seeking broader access to business applications, necessitates continual digital transformation strategies for enterprises to stay competitive.

Addressing Security Challenges

In the BYOD era, a comprehensive security approach is paramount. Traditional methods fall short, prompting increased investments in security solutions. A co-management approach, integrating Mobile Device Management (MDM), Mobile App Management (MAM), and Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) platforms, creates a robust ecosystem, safeguarding corporate data while preserving flexibility and accessibility vital for employees.

Closing the Digital Skills Gap

Rapid technological advancements render digital skills obsolete swiftly. To bridge this gap, comprehensive training programs are essential. Companies investing in upskilling their workforce ensure smooth Digital Workplace integration, underscoring the significance of continuous learning in the digital age.

Driving Business Transformation

Digital transformation revolutionizes business processes, fostering enhanced collaboration, efficient customer engagement, and productive partnerships. Traditional digital technologies and innovative digital business models integrate seamlessly, enhancing productivity and retaining clients.

Digital Workplace Market Insights

In North America, the U.S. leads the Digital Workplace revolution, experiencing substantial revenue growth due to widespread workplace digitization and advanced IT infrastructures.

Digital Workplace Market Key Industry Players

Panviva, Intrexx, Sift LLC., Vayvar, Fitterlab, OwnLabs, Invotra, Klaxon, Gowork&Co, and Genexus are pivotal players shaping the Global Digital Workplace Market. Their contributions signify the industry's commitment to redefining work environments.

The Digital Workplace Market stands as a beacon of productivity and efficiency, driving businesses toward a future defined by seamless collaboration, innovative solutions, and empowered employees. Embracing this transformation is not merely a choice; it is a strategic imperative for enterprises aiming to thrive in the digital age.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Digital Workplace Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Digital Workplace Market into Component, Vertical, And Geography.

Digital Workplace Market, by Component Solutions Services

Digital Workplace Market, by Vertical Telecommunication and IT-Enabled Services BFSI Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Media and Entertainment Manufacturing Others

Digital Workplace Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market By Component (Solutions, Services), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By End-Use (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Retail & Consumer Goods), By Geography, And Forecast

Integrated Workplace Management System Market By Component (Solutions And Services), By Deployment (On-Premise And Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Geography, And Forecast

Remote Workplace Services Market By Component (Solutions, Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Industry (Telecommunication, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing), By Geography, And Forecast

Digital Workplace Software Market By Product (Basic (Under $5/User/Month), Standard ($5-9/User/Month), Senior ($9+/User/Month)), By Application (Government and Education, BFSI, Healthcare, IT and Telecoms), By Geography, And Forecast

Best Enterprise Asset Management Brands enriching assets and operations

Visualize Digital Workplace Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research