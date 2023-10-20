Digital X-ray Systems Markets - Global Forecast to 2030: Market Set to Reach $13.29 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Geriatric Population and Chronic Diseases

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital X-ray Systems Market by Product (Fixed [Ceiling, Floor], Portable, Detectors, Software & Services) Technology (Computed, Direct) Application (Orthopedic & Trauma, Breast, Chest & Lung) End User (Hospital, Imaging Center) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital X-ray systems market is projected to reach $13.29 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth of this market is driven by the rising geriatric population, coupled with the growing burden of chronic diseases, the increasing adoption of teleradiology, and technological advancements leading to a higher preference for digital X-ray systems. However, the high costs of digital X-ray systems are restraining the market's growth.

Furthermore, emerging economies and the increasing integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into digital X-ray systems are expected to offer significant market growth opportunities. The lack of skilled professionals poses a major challenge to the market's growth.

In 2023, the fixed digital X-ray systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the digital X-ray systems market. 

The fixed digital X-ray systems are categorized into ceiling-mounted and floor-mounted options. Hospitals and medical imaging centers with specific patient volume requirements opt for these fixed systems.

Hospitals, in particular, find these systems advantageous as they offer increased flexibility and higher throughput, enabling multimodal patient imaging. Notably, fixed digital X-ray systems, due to their higher price point compared to portable alternatives, dominate this segment.

Based on the technology, the digital X-ray systems market is segmented into direct radiography (DR) and computed radiography (CR).

In 2023, the direct radiography segment is projected to hold the majority share in the digital X-ray systems market. This dominance is attributed to the numerous advantages offered by direct radiography systems, including a wide dynamic range, precise and superior image capture, enhanced medical assessment, and reduced radiation exposure for patients. These factors contribute significantly to the segment's leading position.

Based on the application, the digital X-ray systems market is segmented into orthopedic & trauma, breast imaging, dental imaging, chest & lung imaging, and other applications. 

In 2023, the orthopedic & trauma segment is poised to hold the most significant share in the digital X-ray systems market. This dominance is driven by key factors such as the rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases like osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and osteopenia, which are linked to fragility fractures, as well as the increasing incidence of bone injuries. Consequently, digital X-ray systems find extensive application in the diagnosis, treatment planning, and monitoring of various orthopedic and traumatic conditions.

Based on the end user, the digital X-ray systems market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, and diagnostic imaging centers. 

In 2023, the hospitals and clinics segment is anticipated to dominate the digital X-ray systems market. This significant share can be attributed to several key factors, including the widespread occurrence of chronic and orthopedic diseases, the increasing adoption of technologically advanced digital X-ray systems in hospital settings, and the rising awareness of the importance of early diagnosis. All of these factors contribute to the segment's largest share in the market.

In 2023, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the digital X-ray systems market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Furthermore, in 2023, the U.S. is expected to account for the largest share of the digital X-ray systems market in North America.

The largest share in the U.S. is attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and orthopedic diseases, highly developed healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of key digital X-ray systems companies such as GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (U.S.). and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands).

Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Snapshot, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

  • Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
  • GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (U.S.)
  • Canon Inc. (Japan)
  • Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)
  • Carestream Health Inc. (U.S.)
  • Agfa-Gevaert NV (Belgium)
  • Hologic Inc. (U.S.)
  • Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan)
  • Samsung Medison Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. (China)

Competition Analysis

  • Competitive Dashboard
  • Industry Leaders
  • Market Differentiators
  • Vanguards
  • Emerging Companies
  • Vendor Market Positioning
  • Market Share Analysis (2022)

Market Insights

Drivers

  • Rising Geriatric Population Coupled with the Burden of Chronic Diseases
  • Increasing Adoption of Teleradiology
  • Technological Advancements in Digital X-ray Systems
  • Growing Preference for Digital X-ray Systems Over Conventional Systems

Restraints

  • High Cost of Digital X-ray Systems

Opportunities

  • Emerging Economies
  • Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Digital X-ray Systems

Challenges

  • Lack of Skilled Professionals

Regulatory Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Porter's 5 Force Analysis

Scope of the Report:

Digital X-ray Systems Market Size & Trend Analysis - by Product Type

Fixed Digital X-ray Systems

  • Ceiling Mounted
  • Floor Mounted
  • Portable Digital X-ray Systems
  • Detectors
  • Software & Services

Digital X-ray Systems Market Size & Trend Analysis - by Technology

  • Direct Radiography (DR)
  • Computed Radiography (CR)

Digital X-ray Systems Market Size & Trend Analysis - by Application

  • Orthopedic & Trauma
  • Breast Imaging
  • Dental Imaging
  • Chest & Lung Imaging
  • Other Applications

Digital X-ray Systems Market Assessment - by End User

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Global and Regional Cardiac AI Monitoring and Diagnostics Markets, 2022-2023 & 2023-2033: Startups Pioneering Breakthroughs, Growing Demand for Personalized Cardiac Care

Global Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Analysis Report 2023-2033: Innovations in Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Techniques (INAATs) Promising for Diagnosing Infectious Diseases

