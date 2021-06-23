Digital Yalo Announced as a Top Atlanta Creative Agency by UpCity!

"Yalo is thrilled to be recognized for our creativity and differentiation from other agencies."

- Arnold Huffman, CEO, Yalo

UpCity is a resource that helps connect businesses to service providers they can trust. With more than 70,000 listed providers — from marketing agencies to accounting firms to HR consultants to IT specialists, and many more — 1.5 million businesses (and counting) have visited UpCity to research and identify the best partner for their needs.

UpCity's proprietary algorithm utilizes a variety of digital signals to measure the credibility, trustworthiness, and recommendability of B2B service providers across the U.S. and Canada. These digital data points like reviews (both on UpCity and other third-party review sites), presence in relevant search results, domain authority, website speed and experience help UpCity connect businesses with outstanding service providers like Digital Yalo.

Dan Olson, CEO of UpCity, had this to say about the Digital Yalo team:

"The Digital Yalo team is extraordinary. The approach and point of view they bring to the creative marketing process is unmatched. We're proud to call them one of the top agencies on UpCity!"

- Dan Olson, CEO, UpCity

This recognition has been driven in large part by our perfect 5-star UpCity review rating .

About Yalo

Since 2013, Yalo has been transforming brands by injecting soul and passion into their digital presence. We are a full-service agency that draws from music, art, sports and entertainment to create unique customer experiences. Our team of strategists, creatives, technologists and salespeople has the chops to develop the best solutions for our clients and their customers across a variety of traditional and new media formats and platforms. Yalo is based in Atlanta, Ga. and Cleveland, Oh., with outposts everywhere you are. www.digitalyalo.com

