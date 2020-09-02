Digital Yalo's Virtual Trade Show Offering Gains Online Ground

ATLANTA, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yalo's Virtual Events platform began as clients found themselves facing cancelled trade shows and conferences. Any organization planning an event or conference needed a turn-key solution that powers a branded, collaborative virtual environment where the transfer of ideas is still possible for all attendees, speakers and sponsors. They also needed a partner that knows how to run a virtual conference.

"We fully customize an online environment to match the look and feel of our client's event and brand," says Digital Yalo CEO Arnold Huffman. "It allows attendees to immerse themselves in our client's brand, their products and their people without the distraction of a crowded trade show hall. Those who attend are truly engaged customers."

Partner or client events generate a ton of interest in products and services that easily could go un-noticed through traditional marketing methods. Companies often count on the bump in sales that follow, and a virtual trade show is an opportunity to still generate high levels of interest through demonstrations and interactions.

Additionally, attendees already allotted the time on their calendars for marketing events. Without the added travel, the virtual trade show presents the opportunity for higher attendance. There is also significantly less risk to employees being out of the office which, we have found, sits well with HR.

Yalo's custom, online environment delivers content such as keynotes, demos, exhibitor booths, and even virtual happy hours only accessible by those who have registered and paid for the experience. Attendees on both sides of the screen know who they are interacting with, which also enables our clients to capture real-time data to track and enhance a user's experience.

About Yalo

Since 2013, Yalo has been transforming brands by injecting soul and passion into their digital presence. Our full-service agency draws inspiration from film, art, music and sports to tap into real, human experiences to elevate our clients' brands. Yalo is based in Atlanta, Ga. and Cleveland, Oh., with outposts everywhere you are.

