DigitalBGA Acquires NoExam.com, Expanding Their Direct-to-Consumer Life Insurance Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DigitalBGA, a leading technology-driven life insurance brokerage, today announced its acquisition of NoExam.com, a pioneering direct-to-consumer life insurance platform that offers families coverage without requiring a medical exam. Founded in 2012, NoExam.com has placed more than $20 billion in life insurance coverage in force.

The acquisition reinforces DigitalBGA's commitment to making the life insurance process simpler and more accessible. NoExam.com's innovative platform complements DigitalBGA's vision of providing consumers with seamless, technology-driven solutions to meet their life insurance needs.

Jeff Root, Managing Partner at DigitalBGA, commented on the acquisition and praised Jonathan Fritz, the founder of NoExam.com, for his industry-shaping innovations:

"Jonathan Fritz is a true innovator. His vision and leadership in creating a platform that simplifies the process of buying life insurance without the hassle of a medical exam in combination with creating awareness has been transformative. His work has not only set a new standard for how life insurance is purchased but has influenced the rest of the industry".

Nic West, Managing Partner at DigitalBGA, added "We're excited to continue building on his legacy and bring even more consumer-friendly options to the market."

Since its founding, NoExam.com has been a trusted resource for individuals seeking an easier way to obtain life insurance. The platform has made the life insurance application process faster and more convenient for thousands of families and it shows in their over 1,000 verified customer reviews.

DigitalBGA aims to further enhance the NoExam.com consumer-focused approach to expand access to more life insurance products that don't require a medical exam.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About DigitalBGA

DigitalBGA is a life insurance brokerage that leverages cutting-edge technology to simplify the process of buying life insurance. Recognized by Inc 5000 for 2 years in a row as one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies, they are dedicated to facilitating the most efficient experience for life insurance consumers and agents alike.

About NoExam.com

NoExam.com is a direct-to-consumer life insurance platform that specializes in offering policies that don't require a medical exam. Founded in 2012, NoExam.com has placed more than $20 billion of life coverage in force.

