DigitalBGA Welcomes Richard "Dante" Cantu as Managing Partner

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigitalBGA, an innovator in life insurance distribution, is excited to announce the addition of Richard "Dante" Cantu as an equity partner, joining its founders, Jeff Root and Nic West. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the company, which has been recognized in Inc 5000's list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the United States for the last two years in a row.

Cantu brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to DigitalBGA. Prior to this new role, Cantu was the founder of GoMedigap, a notable name in Medicare distribution, which was successfully acquired by eHealthInsurance in 2018. His expertise and visionary leadership are set to propel DigitalBGA to new heights through building out DigitalBGA's call center business.

In conjunction with this exciting partnership, DigitalBGA is formally announcing the opening of a brand new call center in Austin, TX, slated for Q1 2024. This expansion will create over 100 high-paying jobs in the North Austin area over the next 18 months.

Additionally, DigitalBGA is expanding its existing Charlotte, NC call center, with plans to move it to a new building and doubling its capacity by Q1 2024.

"It's awesome to add another industry innovator to the team," shared Nic West. "Dante has built some impressive companies and we are thrilled to have him on our team using those same skills to scale DigitalBGA even faster."

"Working with Dante for DigitalBGA's next stage of growth is incredibly exciting," adds Jeff Root. "I've known Dante for some time now and have a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for how he views and navigates this business."

"Nic and Jeff are truly servant leaders who love seeing their agent partners realize their income goals," Dante Cantu shares. "After a few conversations, it became increasingly obvious they have all of the tools to also build a highly scalable life insurance sales call center. With our combined experience and vision, we're all very excited about the opportunity ahead of us. I'm proud to be joining such an outstanding company with friends and great leaders."

DigitalBGA's continuous growth, bolstered by Cantu's partnership, reaffirm its position as a dynamic and innovative leader in life insurance distribution. The company is poised for unprecedented growth and is dedicated to delivering exceptional value to its customers, carriers and agent partners.

About DigitalBGA

Founded in 2016, DigitalBGA is a data driven, technology forward life insurance distribution company renowned for its innovative technology and marketing solutions to make the transacting of life insurance as simple and straightforward as possible.

Media Contact

Sofia Sanchez

Executive Assistant

DigitalBGA

[email protected]

SOURCE DigitalBGA