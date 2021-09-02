DigitalBits Becomes Official Global Cryptocurrency And Zytara Becomes Official Global Digital Banking Partner Of FC Internazionale Milano As Part Of €85M Product Partnership Deal

As part of this partnership, DigitalBits becomes the "Official Global Cryptocurrency" and Zytara becomes the "Official Global Digital Banking Partner" for Inter. This global partnership combining innovation and finance reflects Inter's commitment to embody the values of the city of Milan, international spirit and the predilection for innovation and continuous change.

Zytara will work together with Inter to further develop the Inter mobile app, currently available in the Apple App store and Google Play store, with the goal of integrating Zytara's digital-first banking technology in an immersive branded purchasing experience. This aims at enabling users globally to subscribe for banking services and seamlessly login to their Zytara account directly from within the Inter App and enable access to crypto-based products. The Inter App will become the primary way to purchase tickets to all Inter home game matches, making the app the entry point to connect for Inter fans globally.

As part of Inter's commitment to innovation, Inter will also use the DigitalBits blockchain with a view to integrating and accepting XDB cryptocurrency for payments both in stadium and in Inter online stores and physical retail locations across Milan. The partners will also leverage this blockchain to create digital player cards and digital collectibles non-utility tokens (NFTs) for a global audience.

In addition to the above, the DigitalBits brand will become the new sleeve partner of the Nerazzurri. The cryptocurrency's logo will appear on all Inter jerseys for both the Men's and Women's First Team, and for the Primavera and Youth Teams during all official domestic and international matches.

Alessandro Antonello, Corporate CEO of Inter, said: "We are proud to welcome Zytara as our new global partner and for Inter to officially join the DigitalBits ecosystem, who will also become our new sleeve sponsor. This agreement reflects Inter's commitment to set the global standard for technological excellence. While digital-first experiences are vital for all sport clubs, our partnership aims higher. By leveraging Zytara digital banking and blockchain technology we will be able to enhance our global reach towards younger and digital savvy audiences."

To commemorate the launch of this partnership and to offer Inter's first cryptocurrency purchase experience with the XDB token, a limited edition of Nerazzurri merchandise will be made available by the end of September.

Al Burgio, Founder of Zytara and the DigitalBits blockchain, said: "This partnership with Inter, much like their heritage, is focused on excellence. Our collaboration will position Inter as one of the most technologically advanced and forward-thinking clubs in the world. We're thrilled to partner with the reigning Italian champions and a club with such a rich history."

About Zytara Labs

Zytara Labs develops innovative products and platforms that leverage blockchain protocols, such as DigitalBits and Ethereum. The company is also a full-service production company and studio that supports professional athletes, musical artists, actors, gamers, sports teams and other brands with the creation, sales, and marketing of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Zytara Labs is a wholly owned subsidiary of Zytara Inc., the fintech company building the digital financial institution of tomorrow.

About DigitalBits Foundation

The DigitalBits Foundation (formerly the XDB Foundation) is a non-profit organization focused on assisting DigitalBits and related technologies. The DigitalBits Foundation's core objectives include: supporting the innovation and adoption of the DigitalBits blockchain and the use of cryptocurrency in enhancing the consumer experience and corporate social responsibility initiatives, shaping commercial standards and requests for technical expansion, growing the DigitalBits community through the inclusion of diverse regions; providing accountability and sustainability practices; and facilitating partnerships and ecosystem development.

About DigitalBits Blockchain

DigitalBits is a layer-one blockchain protocol that prioritizes security, speed, and cost-savings. Any asset can be tokenized on the DigitalBits blockchain, including branded stablecoins and NFTs created by artists, celebrities and sports organizations. By making micropayments efficient and cost-effective, DigitalBits provides the foundation for real-world mass adoption of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency.

