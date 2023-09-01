Digitalization Surge Spurs Connected Ship Market: Autonomous Systems and Enhanced Fleet Management Propel Growth to 7.7% CAGR

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Ship Market by Application (Vessel Traffic Management, Fleet Operation, Fleet Health Monitoring, Other Applications), Installation (Onboard, Onshore), Platform (Ships, Ports) & Fit (Line Fit, Retrofit, Hybrid Fit) and Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Connected Ship market is poised for substantial growth, expected to increase from USD 11.3 billion in 2023 to USD 17.2 billion by 2028, with a robust CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Technological advancements and the surge in seaborne trade across the globe are the key drivers propelling market expansion.

Premium Insights:

Increasing Use of Autonomous Systems and Inter-Ship Communications Systems in Large Seafaring Vessels

Ships to be Largest Segment During Forecast Period

Commercial Ships to Show Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Greenfield Ports to Show Highest Growth During Forecast Period

to Show Highest Growth During Forecast Period China to be the Fastest-Growing Country During Forecast Period

Segmentation Analysis:

Fit:

Line Fit (highest CAGR due to advanced technology installation during ship construction)

Retrofit

Installation:

Onboard (dominating market share with integrated systems and sensors)

Onshore

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is poised to seize the largest market share in 2023. China , in particular, leads the charge with a plethora of companies and startups in the connected ship industry. The region's growth is fueled by the demand for ship systems to enhance fleet management, security, and operation efficiency.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Incorporation of ICT in the Marine Industry

Increased Spending on Digitalization of Vessels

Surge in Global Seaborne Trade

Need for Situational Awareness in Fleet Operations

Growing Maritime Tourism Industry

Restraints:

High Cost of Marine Broadband Connectivity

Vulnerability of Connected Ships to Cyber Threats

Opportunities:

Rigorous Development of Connected Autonomous Ships

Adoption of Vessel Traffic Services by Shipping Companies

Development of New Port Cities in Emerging Economies

Challenges:

Limited Internet Facilities in Connected Ships

Shortage of Skilled Personnel

Key Companies Mentioned:

ABB

Emerson Electric Co.

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

Garmin International

General Electric

Hanwha Systems

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Inmarsat

Intelsat

Iridium

Jason Marine Group

Kongsberg Gruppen Asa

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Marlink

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rh Marine

Rockwell Automation

Rolls Royce PLC

Saab Ab

Schneider Electric

Siemens

St Engineering

Thales Group

Ulstein

Valmet

Wartsila

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 243 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $17.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7 % Regions Covered Global

