Digitally Enabled Supply Chains Make Faster Recovery a Medtech Differentiator, Deloitte Survey Finds

Survey of 100 executives finds gaps in recovery speed, governance and cyber/regulatory readiness — while digitally enabled recovery correlates with stronger financial outcomes

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from the Deloitte Center for Health Solutions finds that recovery speed is becoming a differentiator for medtech supply chains, and that many organizations are not confident they can recover quickly when disruptions occur. Based on a late 2025 survey of 100 medtech executives across 15 countries, the report also suggests that digitally enabled recovery capabilities are associated with stronger enterprise performance outcomes.

Key takeaways

Only 27% of executives surveyed say their organizations can recover from disruptions within two to four weeks; for most, recovery takes several months.

Forty-eight percent of surveyed organizations remain in "incremental mode," improving individual processes without redesigning end-to-end decision-making under pressure; 50% report coordinated, enterprise-wide modernization programs.

Only 43% of respondents report formalized governance with clear decision rights and escalation paths; none of the organizations operating with ad hoc governance report fast recovery.

Organizations using digitally enabled recovery are about three times more likely to report ≥4% operating-margin improvement than those relying on ad hoc recovery (60% vs. 22%) and are nearly twice as likely to report ≥4% revenue growth.

Why this matters

Medtech supply chains operate in an environment where disruptions can cascade quickly across sourcing, manufacturing, quality and distribution — creating service-level risks, cost pressure and potential compliance and reporting obligations. In this context, the ability to move from signal to decision to execution faster can help organizations protect supply continuity and reduce disruption-driven financial impacts.

Key quote

"Two-thirds of medtech organizations expect to increase supply chain technology investment over the next two years, but recovery speed still tends to lag when governance, data and decision-making aren't connected end to end," said Luis Hakim, principal, Enterprise Performance, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Our research suggests digitally enabled recovery — paired with clear decision rights — can help organizations act faster on trade-offs that matter most, especially when information is incomplete and the stakes are high."

Additional findings

Survey respondents report using a mix of resilience moves, stronger supplier monitoring (64%), higher inventory buffers (59%), and improved visibility and traceability (56%), but the report notes that visibility alone may not accelerate recovery without decision-ready data and governance. Only 17% cite cybersecurity readiness and 15% cite regulatory readiness as supply chain priorities, and while 8 in 10 organizations use operational data for scenario planning, only about half incorporate external risk signals (for example, regulatory alerts or supplier financial distress indicators). Digital maturity also correlates with recovery speed: 63% of organizations using AI-assisted decision-making report fast recovery, while 50% of reactive organizations report recovery timelines of four to six months or longer.

Methodology

This research draws on a November 2025 survey of 100 medtech executives across 15 countries and two in-depth executive interviews. Respondents were based in the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

Find the full report here.

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SOURCE Deloitte LLP