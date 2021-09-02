Digitally-native Fishing Brand Catch Co. Expands Into Fly Fishing With Acquisition Of Recur Outdoors

"I could not be more excited to add Postfly and the entire Recur offering to the Catch Co. ecosystem," said Ross Gordon, Founder and CEO of Catch Co. "Not only have Brian and his team built an amazing brand in the growing fly-fishing market, but their customer focus and company values are very much aligned with our approach."

Catch Co. was founded in 2012 as a monthly fishing tackle subscription service called Mystery Tackle Box, which is forecast to sell its 8 millionth box by year-end. It has since evolved to also offer its own ecommerce platform called Karl's Bait & Tackle and a range of compelling content, like the original series Unchartered. Catch Co. recently built upon its digital-first heritage by expanding distribution of its own products into third-party retailers nationwide, including Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart. Coming off a recent $38 million Series B funding round led by True Ventures, the acquisition of Recur Outdoors marks another significant milestone for Catch Co.'s growth and expansion.

Recur Outdoors has taken a similarly unique approach since its inception in 2013. The company's Postfly fly-fishing subscription offering has been enjoyed by more than 25,000 anglers and Wade rods and Pelican reels are known as some of the highest quality products on the market. Since acquiring Badfish in 2019, Recur has leveraged the brand's passionate following to build a tackle and lifestyle brand targeting inshore saltwater anglers. The Recur team will stay aboard to join forces with Catch Co.

"We've spent the past eight years building a more welcoming on-ramp for people into fly-fishing," said Brian Runnals, Founder and President of Recur. "Catch Co.'s customer centricity and unique brand personality are a natural fit with our company and our team is thrilled to join them on this exciting journey."

This marks the first acquisition for Chicago-based Catch Co. To learn more about Catch Co., view its content series, and explore its unique product lines, visit catchco.com. Follow along with over two million anglers on the brand's @CatchCompany, @MysteryTackleBox, and @KarlsBaitandTackle social channels on all platforms.

About Catch Co.

Founded in 2012 by fishing enthusiast Ross Gordon, Catch Co. is on a mission to 'rescue people from the indoors' with the best products, content, and shopping experiences in all of fishing. Catch Co. is best known for its innovative commerce brands Mystery Tackle Box, the original monthly subscription box of lures and tackle, and Karl's Bait & Tackle, a membership-based ecommerce platform. The company has developed some of the industry's most innovative products entirely in-house. It has a passionate social community of over two million followers and produces an original video series that has garnered millions of minutes of attention. For more information and inspiration to get outside, visit www.catchco.com.

Media Contact

Eli Rosenberg

Catch Co.

[email protected]

SOURCE Catch Co.