Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market - Global Forecast to 2023

This report projects that the digitally printed wallpaper market size will grow from USD 2.53 Billion in 2018 to USD 7.74 Billion by 2023, at estimated projected CAGR of 25.0% from 2018 to 2023.

The digitally printed wallpaper market is expected to witness high growth as a result of the rising urbanization, large-scale investments in the infrastructure & industrial sectors, and growing construction activities in emerging economies.

This report has been segmented on the basis of substrate, printing technology, end-use sector, and region. The residential sector is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the digitally printed wallpaper market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to a rise in the number of housing renovation which creates demand for interior decoration, along with the increase in disposable income levels.

On the basis of substrate, the vinyl segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period in terms of volume due to factors such as keen interest from consumers regarding the use of vinyl wallpapers across the residential and non-residential construction sectors in the emerging economies of the Asia Pacific. The growth of vinyl wallpapers is further contributed to by its low cost, stain-resistant, better durability, and easy maintenance properties.

The inkjet segment dominated the global digitally printed wallpaper market, by technology, in 2017 and this trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to its simplicity of usage, scalability, and ability to produce high-quality print.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. China contributes a major share in the Asia Pacific market. The increasing number of new housing units, increasing demand for cheaper interior decoration, along with an increase in population and huge investments in the infrastructure sector are fueling the demand for digitally printed wallpaper in this region.

Asia Pacific dominated the market for digitally printed wallpaper in 2017. The low manufacturing cost, increasing disposable income of people and favorable policies and plans such as the National New-type Urbanization Plan in China boost the growth of the digitally printed wallpaper market in Asia Pacific. In this region, China held the largest share owing to the promising growth of the construction industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market

4.2 Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market, By Substrate, 2018 vs. 2023

4.3 Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market, By Printing Technology, 2018 vs. 2023

4.4 Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market, By End-Use Sector, 2018 vs. 2023

4.5 Asia Pacific: Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market, By Substrate & Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increase in Demand for Digital Technology in Wallpapers

5.1.1.2 Development of Wallpapers With Better Durability and Aesthetics

5.1.1.3 Growing Trend of Interior Decoration in the Residential Sector

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Competition From Paint & Coating Manufacturers

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Growing Construction Industry

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Stringent Legal Regulations Related to the Use of Chemicals in Wallpapers



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.3 Macroeconomic Overview

6.3.1 Rising Population

6.3.2 Increase in Middle-Class Population, 2009-2030

6.3.3 Developing Economics, GDP (Purchasing Power Parity), 2015

6.3.4 GDP & Contribution to the Construction Industry, By Country



7 Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market, By Substrate

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Vinyl

7.3 Paper

7.4 Nonwoven

7.5 Others



8 Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market, By Printing Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Inkjet

8.3 Electrophotography



9 Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market, By End-Use Sector

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Residential

9.3 Non-Residential

9.4 Automotive & Transportation



10 Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking

11.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.3.1 New Product Launches

11.3.2 Acquisitions



12 Company Profiles



A.S. Cration Tapeten

Muraspec

Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH & Co. Kg

Graham & Brown

Mx Display

Flavor Paper

4walls

Peggy-Betty Designs

The Printed Wallpaper Company

Hollywood Monster

Great Wall Custom Coverings

Moonavoor Sisustus

Asheu Wallpaper Factory

Caspar

John Mark Ltd.

Color X

Marshalls

Ecosse Signs

Vision Sign and Digital

Surface Print

Identity Holdings

Megaprint

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dsl8cn/digitally_printed?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digitally-printed-wallpaper-market---global-forecast-to-2023-300666379.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

