DigitalMarketer & ActiveCampaign Partner for This Just Works; A Digital Anti-Conference Featuring High-Impact Tactics For Driving Pipeline Growth and Improving Your Customer Experience

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign , the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), and DigitalMarketer , the premiere online community for digital marketing training, today announced the launch of This Just Works , a one-day virtual event on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 that will bring 10,000 marketers together to learn actionable strategies that simply just work.

This program is based on feedback from sales and marketing professionals that functional career development is more important than ever, but virtual offerings fail to deliver immediate and impactful improvements. This Just Works is the digital anti-conference, delivering a stream of tips from 15+ in-the-field SaaS technology experts, focused on making an impact now. The event will avoid the generic speaker panels, awkward virtual trade show booths, and pseudo-motivational talks that leave viewers with no clear path to action and results.

In 15-minute talks, speakers will share their tried and true marketing hacks that attendees can implement immediately. Sessions are all themed under the umbrella of This Just Works, and features sales and marketing tips from practitioners who are recognized for success in their given topic. Sessions include: Customer Experience from ActiveCampaign, Direct Mail from Sendoso, Database Management & Growth from Everstring, Customer Reviews from G2 and many more.

In 15-minute digestible sessions, speakers will share their most successful growth hacks, delivering at least three actionable steps. Speakers include:

Alex Gammelgard , Sr. Director of Brand at ActiveCampaign

, Sr. Director of Brand at ActiveCampaign Dan Frohnen , CMO at Sendoso

, CMO at Sendoso Yoni Solomon, Director of Product Marketing at G2

Matt Amundson , CMO at Everstring

, CMO at Everstring Shannon Goodell, Sr. Social Media Manager at DigitalMarketer

Social Media Manager at DigitalMarketer Wyatt Jozwowski , Co-Founder at Demio

, Co-Founder at Demio Asha Bynum , Videographer at DigitalMarketer

, Videographer at DigitalMarketer Austin Distel , Chief Marketing Officer at Proof

, Chief Marketing Officer at Proof Briana Strauss , Partnership Marketing Manager at Jotform

, Partnership Marketing Manager at Jotform Sean Scott , Partnerships Specialist at Thinkific

The event will also feature Michael King, Executive Recruiter at King Recruiting. King is one of the most well-known SaaS technology recruiters, with deep experience placing sales and marketing professionals in the most well-known SaaS brands. He will share strategies and tips for marketers looking to grow their roles or find new careers in 2020.

Additionally, This Just Works will be moderated by Jason Miller, a prolific keynote speaker and professor of marketing strategy at the University of California, Berkeley. Jason is the best-selling author of Welcome to the Funnel: Proven Tactics to Turn Your Social Media and Content Marketing up to 11, and a 2018 finalist for CMI's Content Marketer of the Year.

The event, which is valued at $99 per ticket, can be accessed for free by attendees that register with a discount code available through any of the speakers or representative companies. This ticket will also gain participants access to a digital book that captures all of the tips shared during the day, and a checklist to help attendees improve their go-to-market success. Translated versions of this guide will also be available in French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian.

ActiveCampaign and DigitalMarketer are both brands that believe strongly in creating value for customers and the broader market in unique ways. ActiveCampaign CEO, Jason VandeBoom shared, "Marketers are facing unprecedented times and have fewer opportunities to connect in-person to share strategies, tips, and tricks. We wanted to create an event that allowed marketers to get immediate value, while providing an opportunity to connect virtually with experts and expand their networks."

Registration now live! Tickets available at thisjustworks.co

