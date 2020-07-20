DigitalMint Launches Bitcoin Point-of-Sale Partnership with Answers, Etc.

CHICAGO, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigitalMint, a leading Bitcoin point-of-sale provider in the nation, today announced a partnership with Answers, Etc., a top-tier financial services software provider. By integrating with Answers, Etc.'s financial service center point-of-sale system, Tier3, the collaboration will provide a simple way for retail locations who use Answers, Etc. to easily activate DigitalMint's Bitcoin services.

The announcement comes on the heels of a series of strategic partnerships from DigitalMint, all aimed at creating a more Bitcoin-ready nation and providing services to underbanked communities. In 2019, DigitalMint forged partnerships with Circle K, Community Financial Service Centers, EZ Money, Check Cashing USA, CheckChangers, Kelley Williamson Company, United Check Cashing, Friendly Check Cashing, Continental Currency Services, Digital Currency Systems, and SecureCheck Cashing Systems, to name a few.

"Our 400 plus location network spans across the country and 29 states," said Marc Grens, President and Co-Founder of DigitalMint, "but it doesn't stop there. We're looking forward to working with Answers, Etc. to make Bitcoin services easily accessible to their 3,000 storefront operators and clients."

As the leading Bitcoin point-of-sale provider in the nation, DigitalMint allows customers to buy cryptocurrency instantly at ATM and teller locations across the United States. They've also developed a software API integration that enables retailers to sell Bitcoin through their current point-of-sale system, which Answers, Etc. has seamlessly integrated into their Tier3 Enterprise Solution. DigitalMint can be found in financial service centers, convenience stores, grocery chains, gas stations, and retail locations.

"Answers, Etc. is excited about our partnership with DigitalMint, one of the premier cryptocurrency services in the industry," said Todd Pebles, Director of Business Development of Answers, Etc. "This new partnership allows us to diversify our product offering and help us provide our clients with the tools they need to succeed as the market continues to evolve, and the demand for digital assets continue to gain traction."

For more information about Answers, Etc., visit https://answersetc.com/ . To learn more about DigitalMint or to find a location near you, visit https://www.digitalmint.io/ .

About DigitalMint

DigitalMint, a Chicago-based cryptocurrency provider, founded in 2014, enables consumers to purchase Bitcoin through physical kiosks and teller windows. DigitalMint has partnered with more than 400 brick-and-mortar locations across the United States, including financial service centers, convenience stores, grocery chains, gas stations, and other retailers.

About Answers, Etc.

Based in North Richland Hills, Texas, Answers, Etc. develops software tailored to the needs of financial service providers, including lenders, money service businesses, banks, grocery stores, and convenience stores.

