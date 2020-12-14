DigitalMint Partners with Kerma Tech to Expand Bitcoin ATM Locations

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigitalMint , a leading Bitcoin point-of-sale provider in the nation, announced today a new strategic long-term partnership with Kerma Tech , a Southeast ATM operator, to provide consumers access to cryptocurrency across several states, including Georgia, Tennessee, and Indiana. The initial launch with Kerma Tech calls for Bitcoin ATMs in gas stations and convenience stores in 25 locations and includes the following cities in Georgia: Athens, Macon, Albany, Augusta, Fort Valley, Warner Robins, Covington, Conyers, Hephzibah, Thomson, Stockbridge, Hogansville, Newnan, Hampton, Loganville, Columbus, Americus in addition to Chattanooga and Cleveland in Tennessee and Mishawaka in Indiana.

"We're excited to partner with an experienced ATM operator like Kerma Tech," said Marc Grens, President and Co-Founder of DigitalMint. "We look forward to working together to help develop a more Bitcoin-ready nation and empowering the unbanked with an opportunity to participate in our technology-driven society."

This expansion from DigitalMint comes about five months after announcing its partnership with Answers. Etc., a top-tier financial services software provider, and six months following E-Money Commerce collaboration. DigitalMint continues to grow in its efforts to make cryptocurrency transactions more accessible to the general public through kiosks and teller windows across the country. From gas stations to convenience stores, crypto ATMs have boomed globally and the number of Bitcoin ATMs in the U.S. have more than doubled from 4,213 ATMs in 2019 to 9,242 ATMs in 2020. The rise is also reflective of DigitalMint's rapid growth in the category and as a leader in the space – the company now has more than 675 brick-and-mortar locations across 32 U.S. states.

"The Kerma Tech team is thrilled to work with a Bitcoin point-of-sale provider like DigitalMint," said Amyn Remtulla, Co-Founder of Kerma Tech. "We're confident that with our collective efforts and innovative services we will help accelerate cryptocurrency adoption throughout the nation."

To learn more about DigitalMint's cryptocurrency offerings or to find a location near you, please visit https://www.digitalmint.io/ .

About DigitalMint

Founded in 2014, DigitalMint is a Chicago-based cryptocurrency provider that enables consumers to purchase Bitcoin through physical kiosks and teller windows. DigitalMint has partnered with more than 675 brick-and-mortar locations across the United States, including financial service centers, convenience stores, grocery chains, gas stations, and other retailers.

Media Contact:

Eric Pitt, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE DigitalMint