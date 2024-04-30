DigitalOcean Holdings Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) will replace Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, May 7. Thomas H. Lee Partners L.P. is acquiring Agiliti in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

May 7, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

DigitalOcean Holdings

DOCN

Information Technology

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Agiliti

AGTI

Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com 

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com

